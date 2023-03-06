Lion Links: 3/6/23

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! It might not have been the prettiest soccer, but Orlando City earned a point against a tough FC Cincinnati side while rotating the lineup in anticipation of tomorrow night’s Concacaf Champions League match.
Lions Prepare for Tigres
We are one day away from Orlando City’s debut in the Concacaf Champions League. The Lions will take on Liga MX’s Tigres, which won the tournament in 2020. The first leg will be held at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico. The two teams will then meet again on March 15 for the second leg at Exploria Stadium. Hopefully, Oscar Pareja’s experience against Mexican sides will make a difference.
Oh, and how cool is this?
New addition @TheChampions x #OrlandoCity pic.twitter.com/1CTmfFh3jl— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 5, 2023
Pride Defeat FSU in Preseason Action
The Orlando Pride remained undefeated in the preseason after a 2-1 win over the Florida State University Seminoles. It was the first goal the Pride have given up in their four matches so far this preseason. Of course, given how the Pride have fared against FSU during preseason matches in the past, a 2-1 win isn’t so bad. Former FSU defender and Pride rookie Emily Madril scored a goal against her alma mater. Adriana scored a nice goal right before halftime as well.
Bend it like @adrisilva_16 #PrideOrDie pic.twitter.com/O1WMIism3E— Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) March 5, 2023
Up next for Orlando, there is an open training session and “chalk talk” open to season ticket members at Exploria Stadium this Sunday. The Pride will then play their final preseason match against the Washington Spirit on March 17.
Crusaders Beat Columbus Twice
It was another double-win weekend for the Central Florida Crusaders. The men’s side went on a tear in the second half to defeat the Columbus Rapids 12-3. Raphael Tobias had five goals and three assists, helping his team stay undefeated this season.
Outscored them 9-1 in the second half to stay undefeated!#CFLCrusaders pic.twitter.com/bLfecX31me— Central Florida Crusaders (@CrusadersNISL) March 5, 2023
The women’s side won their first match at home in a 6-4 victory over the Rapids. The Crusaders never trailed in the match, with both Jordan Rowan and Yvonne Hayes scoring braces. Alivia Gonzalez, who leads the women’s division in scoring so far, had a goal as well.
First dub at home!— Central Florida Crusaders (@CrusadersNISL) March 5, 2023
Men's game coming up next!#CFLCrusaders pic.twitter.com/aUFFOvo1gW
English Premier League Roundup
Arsenal and Manchester City maintained the two top places in the standings with a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth and a 2-0 win over Newcastle, respectively. At the bottom of the table, Everton managed a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, though the Toffees are still in the relegation zone.
The biggest shocker of the weekend was Liverpool’s 7-0 romp of Manchester United. Liverpool has not had the best season, but has climbed back within striking distance of the top four. Manchester United was coming off the high of winning the Carabao Cup the previous weekend. Liverpool was only up 1-0 at the half, but a six-goal second half handed Manchester United its biggest loss since 1931.
Free Kicks
- The Orlando City Soccer School broke ground on its new fields and facility this past week.
- Arsenal’s women’s side defeated Chelsea 3-1 to win the Continental Tyres League Cup, also known as the Conti Cup. Former Pride player Steph Catley started for Arsenal at left back.
- Kylian Mbappé became Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer with his 201st goal in only 247 appearances. The goal came in stoppage time of PSG’s 4-2 win over Nantes.
- If Lionel Messi comes to MLS — most likely to Miami — it seems that MLS Commissioner Don Garber will be willing to explore opportunities for it to happen in regards to contract negotiations.
- FIFA will continue to look at time wasting going forward. It really started during the last World Cup, when the average stoppage time in the first round was 11 minutes and eight seconds.
- It seems that FC Dallas will finally get paid for the 2020 transfer of Reggie Cannon to Boavista. All it took was for a court to get involved.
Finally, I want to recognize all of you that contributed to The Mane Land “Man the Digital Wall” fundraiser. As we transition to an independent entity, your generosity has made all of it possible and more. We thank you. Vamos Orlando!
