Lion Links: 3/6/23

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! It might not have been the prettiest soccer, but Orlando City earned a point against a tough FC Cincinnati side while rotating the lineup in anticipation of tomorrow night’s Concacaf Champions League match.

Lions Prepare for Tigres

We are one day away from Orlando City’s debut in the Concacaf Champions League. The Lions will take on Liga MX’s Tigres, which won the tournament in 2020. The first leg will be held at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico. The two teams will then meet again on March 15 for the second leg at Exploria Stadium. Hopefully, Oscar Pareja’s experience against Mexican sides will make a difference.

Oh, and how cool is this?

Pride Defeat FSU in Preseason Action

The Orlando Pride remained undefeated in the preseason after a 2-1 win over the Florida State University Seminoles. It was the first goal the Pride have given up in their four matches so far this preseason. Of course, given how the Pride have fared against FSU during preseason matches in the past, a 2-1 win isn’t so bad. Former FSU defender and Pride rookie Emily Madril scored a goal against her alma mater. Adriana scored a nice goal right before halftime as well.

Up next for Orlando, there is an open training session and “chalk talk” open to season ticket members at Exploria Stadium this Sunday. The Pride will then play their final preseason match against the Washington Spirit on March 17.

Crusaders Beat Columbus Twice

It was another double-win weekend for the Central Florida Crusaders. The men’s side went on a tear in the second half to defeat the Columbus Rapids 12-3. Raphael Tobias had five goals and three assists, helping his team stay undefeated this season.

Outscored them 9-1 in the second half to stay undefeated!#CFLCrusaders pic.twitter.com/bLfecX31me — Central Florida Crusaders (@CrusadersNISL) March 5, 2023

The women’s side won their first match at home in a 6-4 victory over the Rapids. The Crusaders never trailed in the match, with both Jordan Rowan and Yvonne Hayes scoring braces. Alivia Gonzalez, who leads the women’s division in scoring so far, had a goal as well.

First dub at home!



Men's game coming up next!#CFLCrusaders pic.twitter.com/aUFFOvo1gW — Central Florida Crusaders (@CrusadersNISL) March 5, 2023

English Premier League Roundup

Arsenal and Manchester City maintained the two top places in the standings with a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth and a 2-0 win over Newcastle, respectively. At the bottom of the table, Everton managed a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, though the Toffees are still in the relegation zone.

The biggest shocker of the weekend was Liverpool’s 7-0 romp of Manchester United. Liverpool has not had the best season, but has climbed back within striking distance of the top four. Manchester United was coming off the high of winning the Carabao Cup the previous weekend. Liverpool was only up 1-0 at the half, but a six-goal second half handed Manchester United its biggest loss since 1931.

Free Kicks

The Orlando City Soccer School broke ground on its new fields and facility this past week.

Finally, I want to recognize all of you that contributed to The Mane Land “Man the Digital Wall” fundraiser. As we transition to an independent entity, your generosity has made all of it possible and more. We thank you. Vamos Orlando!