Lion Links: 3/30/23

How’s it going, Mane Landers? It’s been a busy week, but I’m looking forward to visiting my parents this weekend to take part in a charity fun run. Hopefully today goes smoothly for you, so that you can fully enjoy the next few days of Orlando soccer. It should be a relaxing Thursday for me and I plan on hitting up a few spots around town I’ve been meaning to check out. Before we dive into today’s links, let’s all wish a happy birthday to Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse!

Orlando Pride Sign Tori Hansen and Brianna Martinez

The Pride added some depth to their back line by signing defenders Tori Hansen and Brianna Martinez to their 2023 roster on Wednesday. Both players are signed to one-year contracts, with an option for an additional year as well. Hansen was selected by the Pride with the 25th overall pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. She started in all 26 games for the Tar Heels during the 2022 season and was regarded as one of the top center backs in the draft. Martinez was drafted by Racing Louisville FC with the 17th overall pick of this year’s draft, and joined the Pride as a non-roster invitee during the preseason. She was Notre Dame’s captain in 2021 and 2022, playing mostly as a right midfielder. It will be interesting to see how her talent translates to playing as a fullback for the Pride.

Erika Tymrak Chosen for University of Florida Hall of Fame

The Pride’s Erika Tymrak will be inducted into the University of Florida’s Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. During her time as a Gator, Tymrak scored 32 goals and had 40 assists to help Florida win three Southeastern Conference titles. She was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 and was a two-time All-American. Drafted in 2013, Tymrak was NWSL Rookie of the Year with FC Kansas City and came out of retirement to join the Pride in 2021. Pride Head Coach Seb Hines announced the news at the team’s training.

U.S. Will Face Mexico in Concacaf Nations League

After winning its group earlier this week, the United States Men’s National Team will square off against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on June 15. The match will take place at 10 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will be a rematch of the previous Nations League final in 2021, which the U.S. won 3-2 in extra time. The U.S. also beat Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup final and didn’t lose in either of the two World Cup qualifying matches between the two. The winner of that semifinal will face either Canada or Honduras in the final on June 18.

Indonesia Will No Longer Host U-20 World Cup

FIFA decided that the upcoming U-20 World Cup will not be hosted by Indonesia. This comes amid protests in Indonesia over Israel’s participation in the event, which also postponed the draw that was originally set for tomorrow. Indonesia may also face further penalties, including possible bans from future events. FIFA stated that the dates of the tournament are unchanged, with games set to start on May 20. A new host has not been decided, although Argentina is reportedly interested.

Free Kicks

Orlando midfielder Felipe was fined an undisclosed amount for being found guilty of embellishment by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach is reportedly interested in FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez.

Sources: Borussia Monchengladbach are indeed heavily interested in FC Cincinnati & USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez, as Sky Germany first reported.



No offer yet, still early. Other clubs interested as well.



Vazquez, 24, had 18g/8a last season and scored in his USMNT debut in Jan. pic.twitter.com/FpKVhQrGLI — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 29, 2023

João Klauss is on fire!



The Brazilian striker wins the @ATT 5G Goal of the Matchday. #AllForCITY https://t.co/fDD20sFUag pic.twitter.com/IEl98aRjV3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 29, 2023

Giovanni Reyna and Yunus Musah were the only Americans named to ESPN’s list of the top 39 players under the age of 22.

The coaching carousel in Europe is in full swing, with plenty of openings and interesting candidates available.

