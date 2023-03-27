Lion Links: 3/27/23

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers. It was a weekend of mixed results, but it definitely could have been worse. Two victories and one loss isn’t perfect, but given all three games were on the road, I’ll take it. We also have the USMNT hosting El Salvador tonight at Exploria Stadium. Let’s get to the links.

Martin Ojeda Up for Player of the Matchday

Plenty of MLS clubs had players gone on international duty this weekend. Orlando City and the Philadelphia Union were both without some of their key players, but the Lions were able to get the job done on the road. Designated Player Martin Ojeda stepped up, scoring a goal and adding an assist within the first 10 minutes of the match. As a result, Ojeda was nominated for Player of the Matchday alongside some of the other top scorers this past weekend.

Who's your pick?



Make your smart choice for Player of the Matchday! — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 26, 2023

Orlando Pride Fall on the Road

The Orlando Pride’s 2023 NWSL season got off to a rough start in a 4-0 loss on the road to the Portland Thorns. Four different Thorns players scored goals and Orlando’s offense wasn’t able to find the back of the net. Rookies Messiah Bright and Emily Madril both started for the Pride, with Caitlin Cosme and Adriana making their NWSL debuts as well. This was always going to be a tough first match for the Pride and they will aim to bounce back at home against Angel City FC this Sunday.

Orlando City B Victorious

The Young Lions decided to one-up the senior team by beating Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park, 3-1. Orlando City draft pick Abdi Salim scored the first goal and celebrated much like fellow draft pick Duncan McGuire did earlier this year.

Salim opens the scoring for @OrlandoCityB!



That flip tho pic.twitter.com/kOzBF7zLXg — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) March 26, 2023

Cristofer Acuña scored his first OCB goal later in the first half to double Orlando’s lead. Acuña provided the assist on OCB’s third goal, although it’s unclear if Moises Tablante or Jack Lynn scored due to issues with the stream. According to the club, Lynn scored his first goal of the season. In their next match, the Young Lions will host Huntsville City FC on Friday.

USMNT Faces El Salvador Tonight in Orlando

The United States Men’s National Team is coming off of a 7-1 rout of Grenada as it gets ready to take on El Salvador at Exploria Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Yanks will need to either win or draw to win their group in the Concacaf Nations League. The USMNT has a 19-1-7 all-time record against El Salvador, although the last meeting was a 1-1 draw last June that included an equalizer from Jordan Morris in stoppage time. The Yanks will look to keep their offense firing on all cylinders to secure advancement to the finals this summer. Former Orlando City striker Daryl Dike will be available for the U.S. and spoke on how his time as a Lion has led to this opportunity ahead of the match.

“Thinking back to when I first started playing in Orlando vs. where I am now, I think I have grown so much as a player, just naturally from experience, of course, but from all the different situations I’ve been in, whether it be at Barnsley, West Brom, different managers, national team, there’s been definitely tons of different systems, different tactics and different teachings I’ve learned that have made me the player I am. And obviously, Orlando City and MLS was the foundation for all of that.”

Free Kicks

The international break tested the depth of clubs across MLS. Some teams struggled without their stars, but others thrived thanks to young players who rose to the occasion.

Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent after 16 months with the club. Conte’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been named acting head coach for the remainder of Tottenham’s season.

Alyssa Thompson’s first NWSL goal was a great one and gave Angel City an early lead against NJ/NY Gotham FC. However, Gotham battled back and scored twice in the second half to win 2-1.

ALYSSA THOMPSON ARE YOU KIDDING? pic.twitter.com/wT0Tg0J6Pt — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 27, 2023

Mexico booked its place in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals after a 2-2 draw with Jamaica at the Azteca.

Euro 2024 qualifying continued this weekend and Kazakhstan mounted an impressive comeback to beat Denmark, 3-2. Kazakhstan scored three goals in the last 17 minutes of the match to take all three points.

That will do it for today. I hope you’re all able to make it out for the USMNT’s match against El Salvador tonight.