The Orlando Pride have announced a local television broadcast partnership that will provide over-the-air coverage of seven of the team’s games during the 2023 NWSL season. The Pride have partnered with FOX 35/FOX 35 Plus to air the seven matches in the Central Florida area, which will include pregame and postgame coverage. The first of those matches will be the season opener in Portland on Sunday at 5 p.m.

All seven games will also still be available for fans to stream on Paramount+.

“As we continue to increase our investment in growing the Pride brand locally, we’re very excited to bring coverage of matches to our fans on linear television throughout the Central Florida area,” President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon said in a club press release. “Viewership of our matches will help continue to build the Pride brand, and market the best women’s soccer league and players in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to work with our great partners at FOX 35 and an extremely talented lineup of broadcasters in this new venture.”

This kind of additional television exposure is vital to growing the women’s game as a whole, and increasing awareness of the Orlando Pride throughout the club’s home region.

In addition to the season opener on Sunday, the Pride’s home-opening game at Exploria Stadium against Angel City FC on April 2 will also be televised locally at 5:30 p.m. Other televised games include May 14 at NJ/NY Gotham FC, June 24 vs. the Kansas City Current, Sept. 3 at OL Reign, Sept. 17 vs. the North Carolina Courage, and Oct. 6 at Racing Louisville.

The Pride also announced the on-air talent for the matches, with Leah Secondo and Maura Sheridan splitting the play-by-play responsibilities, Kacey White handling the analyst role, and Duda Pavão serving as the sideline reporter for the broadcasts. Secondo also works for ESPN, CBS Sports Network and several regional sports networks. She will call the first four games in the Pride’s 2023 local TV package. Sheridan, who also works with Paramount+, has previously called games for ESPN and the ACC Network, having worked events such as Concacaf World Cup qualifying and the U.S. Open Cup.

White is a former United States Women’s National Team midfielder who won a collegiate championship while at the University of North Carolina and a WPS title with Sky Blue FC.

Pavão previously served with the Pride in the club’s digital services department from 2019 through 2021 and also served as a translator. She worked as an in-stadium host at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Orlando Pride 2023 Local Broadcast Schedule*

Sunday, March 26, 5 p.m. — at Portland Thorns FC

Sunday, April 2, 5:30 p.m. — vs. Angel City FC

Sunday, May 14, 5:30 p.m. — at NJ/NY Gotham FC

Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m. — vs. Kansas City Current

Sunday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. — at OL Reign

Sunday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. — vs. North Carolina Courage

Friday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. — at Racing Louisville

*All games also available to stream on Paramount+.