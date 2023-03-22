Orlando Pride Unveil New Highway Woman Primary Kit

The Orlando Pride unveiled their new primary kits for the 2023 season and once again, the results of the designwork and theme are outstanding. The bar was set high by the Pride’s recent Luna and Ad Astra shirts and this year’s kit is another winner.

The club’s Highway Woman Kit will serve as the primary jersey for the 2023 season and for it the Pride honored Black artist Mary Ann Carroll, the only woman in the famed Highwaymen painters.

“Our club takes great pride in using our kits as a platform to share and elevate the stories of barrier-breaking women from our community,” Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Araujo said in a club press release. “Mary Ann Carroll was one of Florida’s most talented historymakers, and we’re honored her family has allowed us to pay tribute to her and share her inspiring story with our fans and the soccer community through this kit.”

“When the Pride approached me about this collaboration, it was an easy yes,” said Carroll’s daughter, Dr. Wanda Renee Mills, in the Pride’s press release. “My goal is to continue sharing and speaking of my mother’s legacy and the impact she made here in Florida. She was a fierce competitor who loved sports and loved seeing women succeed. The Pride players embody my mother’s spirit, and it was an honor to not only meet them, but work alongside them on this project. My mother always reminded me ‘I won’t be painted in a box, I’m too strong and talented for that,’ and these are players that will never allow themselves to be painted into a box. I’m very excited to see the team in these purple jerseys, her favorite color, on the field this season.”

The Highway Woman Kit is a deep purple color — both top and shorts — highlighted by “brushstrokes” of lighter purple. According to the club, the pattern was inspired by Carroll’s landscape paintings. A special feature is the inclusion of a Royal Poinciana tree silhouette in a tag on the bottom right. Carroll often used that type of tree in her artwork. Her signature and the words “Florida Highway Woman” are beneath the tree design. The Pride’s signature “Eola Blue” color is used in the feature.

For those not familiar with the Highwaymen, they were a group of Black students who traveled throughout Florida in the 1950s, selling landscape paintings out of the trunks of their cars. Galleries wouldn’t feature Black artists’ works at that time. Carroll, a native of Fort Pierce, was the only woman in the original group, which eventually grew to 26 artists. It is believed that the Highwaymen created over 200,000 works of art. They were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Pride unveiled the new kits tonight at the “Queen of the Road” event in downtown Orlando, which showcased many of Carroll’s artwork and items from her personal collection. The event allowed Carroll’s work to be showcased in a gallery — something that was not afforded to the Highwaymen during their early days — not far from Exploria Stadium in the Parramore community, Orlando’s oldest, historically Black neighborhood.

