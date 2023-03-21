Lion Links: 3/21/23

Happy Tuesday, everyone. There’s an absolutely packed week ahead of us with Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, and Orlando City B all in action this weekend, plus the United States Men’s National Team returns to Concacaf Nations League play. All that action means there’s plenty to talk about today, so let’s dive in.

Orlando Pride Announce Roster

The Orlando Pride have announced the 23-player roster for the opening week of the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season. The list includes the usual suspects, such as Marta and Adriana. Also present are three of the Pride’s five 2023 NWSL Draft selections, as Emily Madril, Messiah Bright, and Summer Yates are all on the roster. Not on the roster are the Pride’s other two draft picks, Tori Hansen, and Kristen Scott. Bright will be of particular interest following the good form she’s showed in the Pride’s preseason games. Keep in mind that while the Pride kick the season off this Sunday, March 26 on the road against Angel City FC, they still have the opportunity to add to the current roster should the front office wish to do so.

Daryl Dike Back in Orlando

Daryl Dike is back with the United States Men’s National Team for the first time since the 2021 Gold Cup. His return to the USMNT also coincides with a return to Orlando and Exploria Stadium, as the Yanks will take on El Salvador in the Nations League at Orlando City’s home next Monday. During Monday’s media availability, he took the time to talk about his first impressions of Alex Zendejas, and was complimentary of his left foot.

He also spoke about being excited to make his return to Orlando, and gave a shoutout to the stadium and fans that he spent two seasons playing in front of.

.@DarylDike ️” Yeah, with the game coming up. It's gonna be it's exciting. Obviously. I haven't had exposure since I've since I left to go overseas and I know it's a great place. I love the stadium. I love the fans and the city and everything here. So being able to come back pic.twitter.com/ptdG5U2KAY — Alonso Contreras (@alonso_purple) March 20, 2023

MLS Transfer Roundup

There are several pieces of MLS transfer news to catch up on. Firstly, D.C. United has signed midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a short-term loan from Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old is under contract until July 16, and the deal includes an option to purchase him outright.

Going north of the border, CF Montreal has permanently signed defender Gabriele Corbo from Bologna FC, after he spent time on loan with the Canadian club last year. The 23-year-old center back joins up on a two-year-deal, which also contains an option year for the 2025 season.

Finally, LAFC is reportedly getting closer to signing Mateusz Bogusz from Leeds United. The 21-year-old is a midfielder who has played for Poland at the youth level, and is currently on loan at UD Ibiza in the Spanish second division.

Sources: LAFC in advanced talks to sign Polish youth int'l midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Leeds United. Not done yet, but getting closer.



Bogusz, 21, currently on loan with UD Ibiza, but agreements reached for him to leave early. He has 6g/7a in 46 apps on loan in Ibiza. pic.twitter.com/nkDCDNhc7n — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 20, 2023

Premier League Wage Bill Comparisons

The amount of money that a team spends on paying its players is usually a decent predictor of how well a team performs, but it isn’t always the case. In the Premier League, Chelsea spends £212,090,000 a year on wages, the most in the division, but only sits in 10th place. Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool then spend the next most, and all have spots in the top six to show for it. On the other hand, Everton and West Ham spend the eighth and ninth most, respectively, but West Ham is in 18th place while Everton is only two points out of the relegation zone in 15th. At the other end of the table, only Leeds spends less on wages than Southampton, so it should be no surprise that the Saints are currently dead last.

Free Kicks

The Orlando Pride’s jersey reveal is set for tomorrow.

Meet us at the intersection of soccer and art. ⚽️



Don't miss our 2023 Home Jersey Unveil presented by @orlandohealth this Wednesday at 1010 WEST in Downtown Orlando! Admission is complimentary, but limited spots remain and you must RSVP. — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) March 20, 2023

Marta and Adriana have been called up to represent Brazil for the team’s games in early April.

Call-Up Alert ‼️@adrisilva_16 & @martavieiras10 have been called up to @SelecaoFeminina for the 2023 Women's Finalissima against England and an international friendly against Germany!#PrideOrDie pic.twitter.com/A7Ym85yYkk — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) March 20, 2023

That does it for me today, y’all stay safe out there.