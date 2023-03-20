Orlando City Faces Problem With Its Style of Play

Orlando City’s style under Oscar Pareja involves playing the ball out of the back and keeping it on the ground. However, Saturday night’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC was an example of how the team’s current center back pairing of Rodrigo Schlegel and Robin Jansson struggles to keep possession under pressure. The pressure applied by Charlotte will undoubtedly be replicated by other teams and could result in the same problems in the near future.

More often than not, Orlando City begins possession with its center backs, playing the ball through the defensive midfield of Cesar Araujo and Mauricio Pereyra to build the attack. Charlotte recognized Orlando City’s trouble attempting to play the ball out of the back Saturday night and increased pressure from its attacking line. It was a strategy FC Cincinnati used two weeks ago in the scoreless draw at Exploria Stadium. In both games, Schlegel and Jansson were forced to play the ball quicker into the midfield than they’re comfortable doing, sending it directly to the opposition.

Ideally, the Lions could relieve pressure by playing the ball through the air to a big striker. After all, the team has the 6-foot-4 Ercan Kara and 6-foot-1 Duncan McGuire. But neither player has shown an ability this year for quality hold-up play. Kara has only won four aerial balls in two appearances this season and McGuire looks more comfortable flicking the ball on than bringing it down. The team had a quality hold-up forward last season in Tesho Akindele, but the club declined his option and he retired this past off-season, leaving the team without that attribute.

Since the team has been unsuccessful playing the ball out of the back and can’t hold up play, the answer to this problem is speed. Unfortunately, neither Kara nor McGuire possesses the necessary pace to reach long balls before they end up with a defender or the opposing goalkeeper. Additionally, the attacking midfielders play too far back to reach those balls.

Previously, Homegrown forward Benji Michel would’ve been an answer to this issue, but he departed the club for Portugal this past off-season. Today, the speedster to reach long balls is forward Ramiro Enrique. The Argentine joined the club this off-season and started both Concacaf Champions League games against Tigres UANL. In those contests, he showed his skill and pace, helping win possession when the team played the ball long out of the back.

Unfortunately, Orlando City has had trouble offensively this season and greater trouble when Enrique has been in the game. The Lions have scored four goals this year — three from open play — and all when Enrique was on the bench. Meanwhile, McGuire has a goal and an assist and Kara scored his lone goal in the second leg against Tigres.

The team’s inability to successfully play the ball out of the back has created a conundrum for Pareja. McGuire and Kara have been the greater attacking threats for the Lions this year, but their lack of hold-up play decreases the team’s chances in the final third. The team could start Enrique and play long balls for him to chase, but he’s been less successful at finding shots and is the only one of the three forwards not to find the back of the net.

The answer to this problem could come when Brazilian center back Antonio Carlos returns to the lineup. Carlos has been the center back partner with Jansson during the previous three seasons, making up one of MLS’ best pairings. But he missed all of the preseason with an injury and has yet to make his 2023 debut. However, he’s been back at training and on the bench for the three most recent games.

If Carlos’ return results in improvements in the team’s ability to play the ball out of the back, the problem will be solved. The center backs will be able to reach Pereyra with space, allowing him to play the ball into the attack. The lack of hold-up play will become less important, allowing Pareja to start McGuire or Kara without worrying about getting them the ball up top.

But it’s not yet known when Carlos will be ready to get back on the field in a competitive game, much less play 90 minutes. In the meantime, the Lions will likely continue to struggle creating chances and concede possession in their own third while attempting to play the ball out of the back. Orlando City has only gained five points from its first four league games and, if it can’t figure out a solution to this problem soon, it may end up playing catch up for most of the season to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Orlando City has started three forwards this season and none have provided everything the team needs. The early season has shown that the current center back pairing struggles playing the ball out of the back while under pressure, resulting in conceding possession in dangerous positions. It’s a problem that needs to be solved soon if the team hopes to be a contender in 2023.