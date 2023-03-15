This week’s show again started out with some personalized thank you shout-outs to some of the founding members of our new, independent website, which is under construction. We’ll keep the GoFundMe open until April 1, so if you’re still waiting for payday or on the fence about contributing, you’ve still got time to get yourself immortalized on the new site.

Now, on to why you’re here...

Orlando City is getting you a tie for Father’s Day. That’s pretty obvious after the Lions drew for the third consecutive match, splitting the points in a 1-1 draw at D.C. United on Saturday. Getting a point against Wayne Rooney on the road almost (but not quite) feels like a win, especially when it was achieved with a heavily rotated side. That side included the first Orlando City starts for Rafael Santos and Duncan McGuire.

As fate would have it, McGuire turned out to be the player who finally ended Orlando City’s long, national nightmare of going scoreless in the run of play. The rookie’s first professional goal wasn’t exactly a highlight-reel strike, but he won’t care and neither do we. His back flip, however, was quite gorgeous. The setup by Kyle Smith and Dagur Dan Thorhallsson that led to the goal was also nice to watch.

Unfortunately, Chris Durkin spoiled things by scoring an unstoppable goal that even the stunning form of Pedro Gallese was powerless to prevent. Durkin might not ever score a goal that precise ever again, and it kind of sucks that it came against Orlando City, but a road point in the midst of heavy rotation due to fixture congestion isn’t all bad.

After breaking down the match, we submit our picks for Man of the Match against United. It was not as unanimous as you might expect, despite Gallese’s heroics in the first half. We also talked a little about tonight’s showdown with Tigres, Orlando City’s Leagues Cup bracket, and an honor for El Pulpo.

The Orlando Pride are quickly closing in on both their final preseason match — this Friday against the Washington Spirit — and their first game of the 2023 NWSL season. The team got a jump on its postseason to-do list, however, by signing midfielder Mikayla Cluff to a new three-year deal. Cluff was already under contract for 2023, but the new agreement extends her stay in Orlando through 2025.

We also discussed the announcement of OCB’s 2023 schedule (finally) and some of the quirky new rules in MLS NEXT Pro this season. If nothing else, MLS NEXT Pro is going to get weird. We talk about some of those rule changes and compare them to stuff from another sport going through some twists and turns.

This week’s mailbagbox was small, but mighty. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday night’s home game against Charlotte FC, complete with our key match-ups and predictions.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 330 went down:

0:15 - The Lions kept not losing this week but also kept not winning. We talk about the trip to D.C.

46:29 - Pride and OCB news! The Pride locked down a midfielder and the Young Lions are going to have some strange new rules to play by in 2023.

1:07:09 - Our mailbagbox asks us to rate our excitement for the Tigres match and the return of Ted Lasso. Plus, prediction time!