Orlando City opened the season with a victory and although it was a frustrating match at times, a good team sometimes has to deal with a frustrating opponent. The Lions were able to do that and secure three points and whether it was luck or skill is irrelevant in Week 1. We break down the match, including the banner raising and excellent pregame tifo display, and make our picks for Man of the Match.

Some potential good news about a new contract for Facundo Torres dropped shortly before we recorded and we talked about what that would mean for the Lions and for El Cuervo should it come to pass.

The Orlando Pride have also been in the habit of handing out new contracts before old ones expire and so it came to pass within the last week that the club locked down Kerry Abello for an additional year. We chatted about that and of course the two 2-0 wins the NWSL side posted since our last show against the Kansas City Current and local college side UCF. On top of that, we gave props to the Pride for the updates to their Luna kits. Not only are they now more practical (for multiple reasons) but they also look even nicer.

In this week’s mailbag, we were asked about an ambient stadium noise option for broadcasts, the EPL title race, and nicknames on the backs of our kits. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday night’s showdown against FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium. The upstarts from southwest Ohio have a bit of a streak going against the Lions and we opine on our key match-ups and score predictions for the match.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 328 went down:

0:15 - Celebrating a shutout win for the second straight year and yet another opening day result for the Lions. Also celebrating a potential new deal for Torres.

28:03 - The Pride remain perfect on the preseason and are threatening to make #DosACero their own. Can they keep it up? Florida State awaits this weekend.

37:23 - The mailbag beckons with some fun questions and we flip flop on our predictions for Saturday’s game.