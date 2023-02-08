The National Women’s Soccer League announced the 2023 regular season and Challenge Cup schedule this afternoon, providing who, when, and where the Orlando Pride will play. The regular season will consist of a 22-game balanced schedule, with each team playing the other 11 clubs once at home and once away. The Challenge Cup will take place concurrently with the regular season for the first time and consists of six games in the group stage.

The Pride will start their 2023 campaign on Sunday, March 26 in Portland at 5 p.m. Orlando’s home opener will then take place the following week on April 2 against Angel City FC at Exploria Stadium. The regular season finale will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, with every team playing simultaneously at 5 p.m. The Pride will end the season at home against the Houston Dash. Six teams will again qualify for the NWSL playoffs, which begin on Oct. 22, with the top two teams receiving a first-round bye.

The team’s first Challenge Cup game will take place on Wednesday, April 19 against the North Carolina Courage at Exploria Stadium and wrap up on Friday, Aug. 4 at home against the Washington Spirit.

The league reduced the number of mid-week regular season games this year and is limiting games during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. While the Pride have only one mid-week regular season game, four of the team’s six Challenge Cup games will take place on Wednesday nights.

The Pride’s longest regular season homestand this season will be three games, lasting from July 7 to Aug. 25. However, they’ll have a Challenge Cup game in North Carolina on July 29 before a home cup game against Washington on Aug. 4. The length of the homestand is due to it a break in the regular season due to the World Cup.

The longest regular season road trips this year will last two games and occur three times (April 22-29, May 27-June 3, and Sept. 21-Oct. 6). The longest road trip including the Challenge Cup will be three games from May 27-June 7.

The schedule has the Pride playing 18 of their 22 league games on Saturday and Sunday (10 on Saturday and eight on Sunday). They’ll also have three Friday games and one Thursday kickoff. In addition to the three Wednesday Challenge Cup games, they’ll play once on Friday and once on Saturday.

The monthly breakdown is balanced for most of the season for the Pride. Their regular season home and away games are split evenly in April, May, June, July, and October. The biggest difference is in August, when they’ll play three times at home, including the Challenge Cup, without an away game. Including both competitions, the Pride will play once in March, twice in October, three times in July, August, and September, and five times in April and May. The busiest month is June, which will see the team play six games.

The league will broadcast regular season and Challenge Cup games on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+. Platform-specific details will be released in the coming weeks.

2022 Orlando Pride Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Sunday, March 26 — at Portland Thorns FC, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 — vs. Angel City FC, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 — vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

*Wednesday, April 19 — vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 — at Kansas City Current, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 — at San Diego Wave, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 — vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m.

*Wednesday, May 10 — at Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 — at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 — vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 — at Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 — at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m.

*Wednesday, June 7 — at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11 — vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 — at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 — vs. Kansas City Current, 7 p.m.

*Wednesday, June 28 — vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 — at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 7 — vs. OL Reign, 7 p.m.

*Saturday, July 29 — at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

*Friday, Aug. 4 — vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 — vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25 — vs. San Diego Wave, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 — at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 — vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 — at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 — at Racing Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 — vs. Houston Dash, 5 p.m.

* — Indicates NWSL Challenge Cup game