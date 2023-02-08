Exploria Stadium to Host USMNT Nations League Game

U.S. Soccer announced today that Exploria Stadium will host the United States Men’s National Team’s final league phase game of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The game against El Salvador will take place on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. It’s the second time the USMNT will host a Nations League game after doing so against Canada in 2019.

Presale for the game will begin on Feb. 13 with Circle Insiders, and Orlando City season ticket holders will have a presale on Feb. 17. The general public will have their chance to buy tickets on Feb. 20.

This USMNT’s previous Concacaf Nations League game at Exploria Stadium took place Nov. 15, 2019, as the U.S. beat its neighbors to the north 4-1. Jordan Morris opened the scoring in the second minute of that game before Gyasi Zardes and Aaron Long made it 3-0 by halftime. Zardes scored his second of the game just before full time.

This is the fifth time the USMNT will play at Exploria Stadium since the stadium opened in 2017. The men’s senior side is undefeated (5-0-0) in all games at the stadium, including a pair of World Cup qualifying wins over Panama during the last two cycles. The most recent appearance at the stadium came exactly a year before this scheduled game on March 27, 2022. The USMNT defeated Panama that night, 5-1 behind a Christian Pulisic hat trick, all but qualifying the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The decision by U.S. Soccer to put another competitive game at Exploria Stadium continues the city’s run as one of the national team’s home cities. The USWNT is set to host Canada on Feb. 16 in the SheBelieves Cup, the fourth time that tournament has been in Orlando. Additionally, the stadium has hosted friendlies for both the USMNT and USWNT, the knockout stages of the Concacaf Champions League, the Concacaf Gold Cup, Florida Cup, the NWSL final, and USMNT World Cup qualifiers.

A pair of wins over the next two months will see the national teams continue their domination of opponents in the stadium. The USMNT and USWNT currently have a combined record of 12-0-0 at the stadium.

Notable Soccer Events at Exploria Stadium

USMNT World Cup qualifier vs Panama (U.S. won, 4-0) Oct. 14, 2017 — NWSL Championship (Portland Thorns beat North Carolina Courage, 1-0)

NCAA Women’s College Cup (Stanford beat UCLA, 3-2) Jan. 10-11, 2018 — Florida Cup (Corinthian (BRA) 1-1 PSV Eindhoven (NED); Rangers (SCO) 1-0 Atletico Mineiro (BRA))

SheBelieves Cup (USWNT 1-0 England; France 3-0 Germany) Jan 10-12, 2019 — Florida Cup (Ajax (NED) 2-2 Flamengo (BRA); Ajax (NED) 4-2 São Paulo (BRA); Flamengo (BRA) 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER))

USMNT friendly vs. Ecuador (U.S. won, 1-0) June 28, 2019 — International Friendly: Pachuca (MEX) vs. Independiente Medellin (COL) (Medellin won, 2-1)

MLS All-Star Game (Atletico Madrid beat MLS All-Stars, 3-0) Nov. 15, 2019 — USMNT Concacaf Nations League vs. Canada (U.S. won, 4-1)

Florida Cup (Corinthians (BRA) 2-1 New York City FC (USA); Palmeiras (BRA) 0-0 Atletico Nacional (COL); Palmeiras (BRA) 2-1 New York City FC (USA); Atletico Nacional (COL) 2-1 Corinthians (BRA)) March 5, 2020 — SheBelieves Cup (USWNT 2-0 England; Spain 3-1 Japan)

Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals, and final Jan. 18, 2021 — USWNT friendly vs. Colombia (U.S. won, 4-0)

USWNT friendly vs. Colombia (U.S. won, 6-0) Jan. 31, 2021 — USMNT friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago (U.S. won, 7-0)

2021 SheBelieves Cup (all six matches, event won by USWNT) July 2021 — Concacaf Gold Cup (hosted six matches during group stage)

—USMNT World Cup qualifier vs. Panama (U.S. won, 5-1) Sept. 7, 2022 — U.S. Open Cup final (Orlando City 3-0 Sacramento Republic)

International friendly: River Plate 3-0 Vasco da Gama *Feb. 16, 2023 — SheBelieves Cup (Japan vs. Brazil, USWNT vs. Canada)

*- indicates future event