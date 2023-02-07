Orlando Pride Announce Preseason Schedule

The Orlando Pride have announced the club’s preseason scrimmage schedule, and, like Orlando City, will only be opening one match to the general public. That game will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium against the Kansas City Current. The Pride, who are currently training in Port St. Lucie through Saturday, will play five preseason scrimmages, with three of those against NWSL teams and two against college sides.

Unlike Orlando City, the Pride have also announced that season ticket members will have access to an open training session and “chalk talk” at Exploria Stadium from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. More details on this event will be provided by the club’s member experience specialists.

In addition to the Current, last year’s NWSL runners-up, the Pride will square off this preseason against Gotham FC (Feb. 18) and the Washington Spirit (March 17). Orlando will also face the University of Central Florida (Feb. 28) and Florida State University (March 4).

The Pride played three of this year’s preseason opponents during the 2022 camp, drawing Kansas City 0-0, drawing UCF 1-1, and falling 2-0 to Florida State. Orlando has played the Seminoles six times in preseason action, going 3-3-0 in those matches.

This will be the first time the Pride have faced Gotham or the Spirit in preseason, the second time the team has played UCF prior to the regular season, and the third preseason meeting with Kansas City. Orlando is 0-1-1 in the two previous camp scrimmages against Kansas City. The club is 0-2-1 against NWSL competition in preseason and did not play a team from the league during camp until a 4-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage on March 23, 2019.

The Pride were scheduled to face Washington during the 2021 preseason, but that match was canceled. Orlando has met Florida State in every preseason except 2020 — which was wiped out by the pandemic — and 2019, which saw a limited schedule against North Carolina, the University of South Florida, and Puerto Rico Sol.

Orlando has compiled an all-time preseason record of 15-5-2 against all competition.

2023 Orlando Pride Preseason Schedule

Feb. 6-11 — Preseason training camp in Port St. Lucie

Saturday, Feb. 18 — vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC (Closed Door)

Thursday, Feb. 23 — vs. Kansas City Current at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 — vs. University of Central Florida (Closed Door)

Saturday, March 4 — vs. Florida State University (Closed Door)

Sunday, March 12 — Season Ticket Member Open Training & Chalk Talk at Exploria Stadium, 3-6 p.m.

Friday, March 17 — vs. Washington Spirit (Closed Door)