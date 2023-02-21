Lion Links: 2/21/23

Happy Tuesday, everyone. At long last, it’s an Orlando City match week once again, and not just that, but it’s the home opener as well. It’s been too long since I was in Exploria Stadium, and personally I can’t wait to get back. There’s a lot to talk through today, so let’s not waste any more time.

USWNT Braces for Brazil

The United States Women’s National Team has one more match remaining in this year’s edition of the SheBelieves Cup, and the Yanks will face stiff competition from Brazil, currently ranked ninth in the world. A win or a draw in tomorrow night’s game will see the USWNT win the tournament for the fourth year in a row. Orlando Pride fans will recognize Marta and Debinha in the Brazilians’ ranks. Brazil is looking to rebound after a 2-0 loss to Canada in its previous game. The Americans have won the last five match-ups against Brazil, and have never lost to them on home soil, winning the most recent meeting between the two teams at last year’s SheBelieves Cup in Exploria Stadium, 2-0.

MLS Transfer Roundup

The LA Galaxy signed winger Tyler Boyd from Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş through the 2023 MLS season. If that name sounds familiar, maybe it’s because he has 10 USMNT caps.

With less than a week to go until the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, there are several teams that are still putting the finishing touches on their rosters. The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Sergio Cordova from Augsburg, bringing the 25-year-old Venezuelan striker back to Major League Soccer as a Designated Player. He spent the 2022 season on loan with Real Salt Lake.

Speaking of Real Salt Lake and loans, the team from Utah has signed former D.C. United midfielder Moses Nyeman on loan from Belgian side SK Beveren through the 2023 season. Nyeman joined Beveren during last August’s transfer window but did not make an appearance for the team, and the loan deal contains an option to buy.

Finally, Toronto FC has completed a player swap deal with FC Dallas which will see Brandon Servania head to Toronto while Jesus Jiminez and a 2023 international roster slot head the other way.

Concacaf U-17 Championship Preview

The Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship is down to its final eight teams, and four spots in the 2023 FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup are up for grabs as the quarterfinals begin play later today. Mexico takes on El Salvador in today’s first game, while the United States will play Guatemala in the late kickoff. The U.S. has not lost to Guatemala in six previous meetings at the Concacaf U-17 Championship, but will face a tougher test with the game taking place in Guatemala. All four semifinalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup, so there’s plenty to play for, and the U.S. will hope that Keyrol Figueroa can add to his current tally of four goals scored this tournament.

Sale Updates on Liverpool, Manchester United

Liverpool owner John Henry said that there are currently no plans to sell the club, seemingly putting an end to several months of speculation that began back in November. At that time, Henry and Fenway Sports Group had said they would contemplate bringing in investors if it was in the best interest of the club, and in an interview that was published on Sunday, Henry said that the club was not for sale but that the club was speaking with investors.

Meanwhile, hedge fund Elliot Management is said to have offered the Glazer family financial support in order to allow the family to continue as the owners of Manchester United. The New York group has expressed interest in investing in the team and, rather than a full sale, Elliot’s involvement could help United update Old Trafford and construct a new training center while keeping the Glazers in charge.

Free Kicks

Haley Bugeja and Malta kept on rolling in a 3-1 defeat of Luxembourg.

Another start and another win for Haley Bugeja as Malta defeats Luxembourg 3-1



( @MaltaFA1900) pic.twitter.com/E31u7ribWu — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) February 20, 2023

Check out some of the scenes from Orlando City’s final preseason match.

Stars and Stripes FC has your breakdown of all the Americans who will be in midweek action across the pond.

Manchester United is raising the price of season tickets after keeping them frozen for the last 11 seasons.

That’s everything for me today. Y’all stay safe out there.