Walkout and Goal Celebration Songs for Orlando City Players

A recent conversation on The Mane Land PawedCast got me thinking about what songs could be used as either introduction music, chants, or goal celebrations for various Orlando City players. This is the type of stuff that my brain inevitably gravitates to time and time again.

As with so many of my articles like this, I want to hear your suggestions, but especially with this topic. We all have different musical tastes, experiences, and preferences — which is great. My list is going to be very Gen X, since I’m old-ish. I am confident that those in younger generations can come up with songs that simply are not on my radar. Despite being married to a beautiful Puerto Rican woman, I’m not as familiar with Latin music — though I’m more familiar than I used to be — and there is a definite Latin feel to this squad. As such, I’ll be very much interested in any suggestions along those lines.

I will indicate how I think the song could be used for the player during a match. If I think some personalization of the original lyrics works better, I’ll provide my suggestions. This is meant to be fun, so let’s get to it.

Pedro Gallese — “Octopus’s Garden” by the Beatles

One of the few Beatles songs written by drummer Ringo Starr (under his real name, Richard Starkey), “Octopus’s Garden” is a cheerful, toe-tapping tune that perfectly reflects Starr’s upbeat attitude. Here are a few of the lyrics:

I’d like to be under the sea

In an octopus’s garden in the shade

He’d let us in, knows where we’ve been

In his octopus’s garden in the shade

This is a song I suggest fans sing a bit differently.

I’d like to be with Gallese

In his octopus’s garden in the shade

Lets nothing in, through thick and thin

In his octopus’s garden in the shade

Later verses could mention El Pulpo, but the main point is a man nicknamed The Octopus could only have one song in my mind.

Gaston Gonzalez — Disney’s “Gaston” by Jesse Corti and Richard White

Walt Disney World Resort is an official sponsor of Orlando City SC, and sometimes you just have to lean into the whole Disney thing, especially when a player’s name is Gaston. Here are the original lyrics in case you don’t know them:

No one’s slick as Gaston

No one’s quick as Gaston

No one’s neck’s as incredibly thick as Gaston

For there’s no man in town half as manly

Perfect, a pure paragon

You can ask any Tom, Dick, or Stanley

And they’ll tell you whose team they prefer to be on

Honestly, there’s only a few lyrics I’d change for this one.

No one’s slick as Gaston

No one’s quick as Gaston

No one has an incredible kick like Gaston

For there’s no man in MLS half as manly

Perfect, a pure paragon

You can ask any Tom, Dick, or Stanley

And they’ll tell you whose team they prefer to be on

Of course, that’s only one verse, and there’s plenty more a creative crowd could write.

Michael Halliday — “Holiday” by Green Day

Personally, I don’t want to try to make people revamp a bunch of lyrics for this song, but changing “On Holiday” to “Oh Halliday” is an easy one for any and all people in Exploria to join in on. This song can be used when he comes off the bench or if he makes a great play. Obviously, it relies on the Exploria staff to blast it over the loudspeakers.

Dagur Dan Thorhallsson — “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin and “Jaja Ding Dong” by Molly Sandén and Will Ferrell

This is the man that started this whole thing. My reaction to an Icelandic player joining Orlando City was to immediately start thinking of every way possible that I can reference Eurovision, starring Will Ferrell, and the catchiest tune from that movie, “Jaja Ding Dong.”

My cohost rightly pointed out that Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” — as seen in Thor: Ragnarok — is also a perfect song for a man with the last name Thorhallsson. I suggest that there’s no reason both can’t be used. Play ”Immigrant Song” for when he comes off the bench or is introduced, and “Jaja Ding Dong” for when he scores a goal.

Honorable Mentions:

Facundo Torres — “Blackbird” by the Beatles

I think this tune sung by thousands of faithful Orlando City supporters would sound incredible. We just need to come up with the lyrics for our own Blackbird/Crow.

Rodrigo Schlegel — “Save Me” by Queen

I’m open to other songs that involve Schlegel “saving” Orlando City. I’m sure someone can come up with something good. You can do it, Papi!

Luca Petrasso — “Luka” by Suzanne Vega

This song is a bit depressing, if I’m being truthful, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep the tune while changing up the lyrics. I know the spelling of the name isn’t the same, but they are pronounced the same and that is what really matters. I think there is something there, but we need to get to know him better before we change the lyrics.

As I said above, please let me know your ideas in the comments below.