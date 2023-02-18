Orlando City Unveils New Primary “The Wall Kit” for 2023 and 2024

At last, Orlando City has unveiled the new home kit for 2023 and 2024 and if I may editorialize a bit, they are [mentally insert a thousand fire emojis here]. Members of the Ruckus and Iron Lion Firm supporters groups helped defender Antonio Carlos and midfielder Favian Loyola unveil the new kit prior to the Lions’ final preseason match this evening against the New England Revolution at Exploria Stadium.

For the new primary kit, known as “The Wall Kit,” the club drew upon the league’s first dedicated safe standing supporters section for inspiration. The familiar, iconic purple kit features a pattern that represents a brick wall and the shirt, shorts, and socks are all trimmed in metallic gold striping, logos, lettering, and numbers.

“Our supporters have continuously served as the heartbeat of our stadium, from the moment they begin their march down Church Street to the continuous drumbeat that paces our players all 90 minutes,” Orlando City Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Araujo said in a club press release. “We are proud to unveil a kit that represents and pays tribute to the loyalty, passion, and energy that they bring each match. We’re excited to have our fans ‘Man Every Wall’ — from the front row to the top of stadium and all around our 360-degree bowl — as we get the season underway and show why our supporters are the best in Major League Soccer.”

There are multiple subtle stitching and graphic features that urge fans to “man every wall,” most notably on the back of the neck. Orlando Health remains the club’s primary kit sponsor for 2023, making it 13 straight seasons the organization’s logo adorns the front of the Lions’ shirts.

Fans can pick up the new kit at The Den at Exploria Stadium or the Orlando City online shop (fans who order online can arrange to pick the shirt up at The Den, too!). International fans can pick them up at MLSStore.com.

I don’t typically get all that wound up about soccer uniforms, but this is my second favorite kit in the club’s history, behind those sexy collared versions the Lions wore at home in 2017 and 2018.

Check out the shots below:

Images courtesy of Orlando City SC/Mark Thor