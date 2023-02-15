Orlando City remained unbeaten this preseason with a comeback draw against the Colorado Rapids this week. We didn’t get to see the match or get many details, but if you think that’s going to stop us from talking about it, you grossly underestimate our ability to talk about things. The Lions also welcomed one of their missing pieces, as Rafael Santos has arrived in the City Beautiful, so that’s good. The Lions and Pride are still without a key player each as of this writing, but they’ll be along at some point. We think.

In the meantime, Orlando City signed one of the two rookies in camp who weren’t already signed. Abdi Salim has earned his first professional contract and he signed that on Tuesday. We await the expected signing of forward Duncan McGuire. If you’re wondering about Shak Mohammed, he’s already signed by being a Generation Adidas player.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is returning to Exploria Stadium, looking to stay perfect in the Purple Palace. We discuss the Yanks coming to town in March to face El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League play and why it’s important for USMNT fans to get their tickets as early as possible.

The Orlando Pride sustained a major injury blow during preseason camp in Port St. Lucie, as defender Carrie Lawrence suffered a torn ACL and is out indefinitely. While we don’t know how long indefinitely means — exactly — we do know that torn ACLs right before the season are not a great thing. The Pride also got their regular-season and NWSL Challenge Cup schedule for 2023. We welcome the schedule makers back from whatever pocket dimension they visit during that way-too-long process, even if they did stick the Pride on the road against the defending league champs on opening day. Again.

Finally, we looked in our mailbag, in which our listeners asked us about what player’s name they should get on their new kit, the new Flash movie, pregame/postgame/goal music in the stadium, and more. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 326 went down:

0:15 - The Lions keep racking up preseason results — this time with more Beefy Swede in the lineup.

20:43 - The Pride can’t seem to go into the season without a knee getting torn up.

41:11 - The mailbagbox is full again and we’re having way too much fun, even if it means we’re being way too silly.