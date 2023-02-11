Lion Links: 2/11/23

Welcome to the weekend, Mane Landers. After a busy week, it is time to relax and bring on the weekend soccer action. Is it just me, or do you all catch replays of full matches as well? Some people check out just the highlights from a match they missed, but I prefer to just ignore Twitter and the internet for the day and try to watch as many spoiler-free matches as possible.

Speaking of weekend matches, Orlando City will be continuing its preseason journey with a scrimmage against the Colorado Rapids today. And before we head into the news, let’s pause to wish Orlando Pride goalkeeper Carly Nelson a happy 25th birthday!

Orlando City Looks to Build on Early Preseason Results

Orlando City is 2-0-0 this preseason so far, and the Lions contniue to work to build momentum before the start of the MLS regular season. The Lions took to the club’s training grounds in Kissimmee Friday, trying to finalize preparations for today’s opponents from Colorado behind closed doors.

Check out the photo gallery from the team. If you have been looking for your new desktop or phone wallpaper, some of these photos are pure class. (We’re looking at you, Dagur Dan!)

Canadian Women Strike Days Before SheBelieves Cup

Just a few days before the U.S. Women’s National Team hosts rival Canada in the SheBelieves Cup at Exploria Stadium, our neighbors to the north have gone on strike over budget cuts and more equitable pay. This could throw the entire event into question as it’s likely far too late to replace Canada in the tournament, and the event’s marquee match in Orlando is now in jeopardy.

The time is now, we are taking job action. pic.twitter.com/QbVbhTcdDU — CanadianSoccerPlayers (@PlayersCanadian) February 10, 2023

Representatives from the team will meet with Canada Soccer this morning to try to resolve the situation prior to a competition that will serve as a major step for Canada, the U.S., Brazil, and Japan in preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

Canada Soccer responds to #CanWNT statement, plans to meet in Orlando tomorrow morning to continue discussions pic.twitter.com/h8oZCvi8Aq — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) February 11, 2023

MLS Transfer Roundup

The Columbus Crew traded defender and captain Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes for a guaranteed $100,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), a guaranteed $100,000 in 2024 GAM, and up to an additional $300,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are reached...Austin FC has signed former Seattle forward Will Bruin to a one-year deal for 2023 with a club option for 2024...The situation involving the transfer of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo to Barcelona now has the La Liga club appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in an effort to get the player registered. The LA Galaxy are also eyeing a loan option for Araujo...Minnesota United FC star Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by MLS for failure to report to preseason training.

FIFA Announces Player of the Year Finalists for Women’s The Best Awards

Former Orlando Pride and current USWNT and San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan has been nominated as one of three finalists for FIFA’s The Best Award for Women’s Player of the Year. England/Arsenal forward Beth Mead and Spain/Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas are the other finalists. Morgan finished as the NWSL’s top scorer in her first year with San Diego, with 15 goals in just 17 appearances. On the international stage, the forward scored the winner as the USWNT beat Canada in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship final, which was another competition in which she finished as joint-top scorer and player of the tournament. Morgan made her 200th senior team appearance in a 2-1 friendly victory over Germany in November, becoming only the 13th American woman to reach that milestone.

Free Kicks

Former Orlando City forward Santiago Patino is reportedly training with OCB after a breakout season in the USL Championship with San Antonio FC.

That’s all for today. Have a safe and restful weekend. The season is almost upon us. Vamos Orlando!