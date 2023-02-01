This week, it’s all about the newbies! Both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride welcomed some new faces to the City Beautiful and we’re here to talk about it.

We started off with the news of Rodrigo Schlegel signing a new contract just one year after signing his last deal. Essentially, it potentially keeps the Argentine defender in Orlando for an additional year and he likely gets a bump in pay for services rendered. Hey, he earned it!

Also on the MLS side, the Lions added two important cogs to the 2023 machine in U22 Initiative forward Ramiro Enrique and box-to-box midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson. While I was disappointed that “Dagur” doesn’t mean “dagger” in Icelandic, his name is still pretty metal and fans can look forward to seeing the versatile player on the pitch this season. As far as Enrique is concerned, the Lions have obviously decided to go for young talent over experience in replacing departing forwards Alexandre Pato, Benji Michel, and Tesho Akindele.

Moving to the Orlando Pride side, the team has a new boss. Haley Carter has the credentials as the club’s new vice president of soccer operations and general manager. Now, we’ll get to see how her experience translates to the position. Meanwhile, the Pride added goalkeeper Carly Nelson to replace 2022 starter Erin McLeod on the roster. And speaking of the roster, the Pride opened preseason camp and we went through all of the position groups.

Finally, we looked in our mailbag and, surprisingly, it was empty. That almost never happens! We got to leave work early as a result. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 324 went down:

0:15 - The Lions continue their preseason and some new faces have been added to the mix. There’s still some concern over center back depth and the fullback races have yet to be determined, but things are coming together with the first preseason scrimmage scheduled for today.

18:56 - The Pride have a new overlord and an additional goalkeeper as camp opens. We talked about the notable absences from the preseason roster in addition to all of those who are on it.