Lion Links: 2/1/23

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all of you are doing well down in Florida. I’ve been very busy at work, but it's hard to believe it's already February. Before we get started, let’s wish Orlando City B defender Matias Cruz a happy birthday. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get right to the links.

Lions Add Dagur Dan Thorhallsson

Orlando City officially announced the signing of Icelandic midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson on Tuesday. The terms of the transfer were not disclosed, and the deal is for two years with two club option years as well. Thorhallsson joins the Lions from Icelandic club Breidablik, recording 11 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances. He also helped his club win the Icelandic championship last year. Adding Thorhallsson gives Orlando another young, versatile player who can boost Orlando’s offense. He said hello to the fans of his new club via the Orlando City Twitter account after the announcement.

Shakur Mohammed Speaks On Preseason So Far

Orlando City selected Shakur Mohammed with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and in the video below he discussed his time with the Lions so far. The 19-year-old spoke on how the competition has helped him get out of his comfort zone as he adjusts to playing at the professional level after two seasons at Duke. His interview also dives into some of the advice he’s received from teammates and staff, as well as his love for the game.

"It's been amazing. It's everything I imagined and more. It's great to be here."



Catching up with Shak pic.twitter.com/1mxIVTLlAZ — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 1, 2023

Adam Grinwis Responds to “Stoppage Time” Questions

Goalkeeper Adam Grinwis fielded questions and shared his insight as he and his teammates prepare for Orlando’s upcoming season. He spoke on how the club has filled gaps on the roster by bringing in quality players who are great both on and off the field. Grinwis also shared how Wilder Cartagena is the biggest jokester in the locker room and that fellow goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar can’t be trusted with the aux cord. When asked about his hobbies, Grinwis expressed his passion for board sports, such as skateboarding, wakeboarding, and paddle boarding.

MLS Transfer Roundup

Orlando City isn’t the only MLS club making moves with less than a month before the 2023 season kicks off. The San Jose Earthquakes announced the signing of midfielder Carlos Gruezo. The 27-year-old recently played for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, but previously played in MLS with FC Dallas from 2016 to 2019. Gruezo will be a Designated Player for the Earthquakes and his contract runs through the 2025 MLS season, with a club option for 2026 as well. Inter Miami also announced a new signing, adding center back Sergii Kryvtsov to the team. Kryvtsov played for Shakhtar Donetsk for 13 years, winning 17 titles and earning 31 caps with the Ukrainian Men’s National Team. Liga MX side Pachuca is reportedly close to signing forward Cristian Arango from LAFC.

BREAKING: Pachuca are finalizing the signing of Colombia int'l forward Chicho Arango from LAFC.



Arango, 27, had 30g/7a in 51 apps (3.753 mins) with LAFC. He won MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield double in 2023. pic.twitter.com/fjYQHNp5u4 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 31, 2023

European Transfer Deadline Day Passes

There were some notable moves in Europe as the transfer window came to a close. Chelsea signed midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a Premier League record fee. Fernandez helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup and was named Young Player of the Tournament. In other news, Arsenal added Jorginho from Chelsea, signing him to a one-year deal. With Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen sidelined for three months due to an ankle injury, the Red Devils added midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agreed to a loan deal for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, but the move was not registered before the transfer window closed. American forward Matthew Hoppe secured a loan move to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian after only making six appearances for EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.

Free Kicks

Orlando Pride forward Adriana was called up by Brazil for the SheBelieves Cup. The tournament will kick off when Brazil takes on Japan at Exploria Stadium on Feb. 16.

Marta showed off her dance moves during preseason training with the Pride.

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday, and I’ll see you next time.