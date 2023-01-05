Orlando City Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule

Orlando City has announced its preseason schedule prior to the 2023 campaign and only one match will be open to fans, with five more scrimmages set to be held behind closed doors. The Lions will face three MLS sides — the Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, and the New England Revolution — in the buildup to the 2023 Major League Soccer season. The club will also face college sides Florida International and Stetson. There is one opponent still yet to be announced.

The game against the Revs will be open to the public at Exploria Stadium, with general admission seating for the match on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The game against the Revs will be part of the club’s annual Kickoff to Soccer celebration — featuring the Purple Pride 5K and the Orlando Regional Spelling Bee — and the 2023-2024 primary kit will be revealed. Season ticket members will receive complimentary tickets to the match and access to the jersey launch event. Those who don’t have season tickets may claim complimentary tickets to both events by submitting their RSVP at this link through Feb. 11. General admission tickets will be $10 starting on Feb. 12, and will once again be linked to the club’s charitable endeavors, benefitting the Orlando City Foundation.

The Lions’ preseason training will start Monday, Jan. 9 at the club’s training facility at Osceola Heritage Park, moving to the IMG Academy in Bradenton for five days starting Jan. 23. The first preseason scrimmage will be held Feb. 1 against the Loons of Minnesota United.

Last season, the Lions did not originally have any preseason matches open to the public but reversed course and opened the Feb. 11 game against the Colorado Rapids. While it would be nice to go back to the days of multiple open preseason matches — particularly the one-year Orlando City Invitational competition in 2019, which was a lot of fun — it looks like we’re only going to get the one annual open game for the foreseeable future.

The preseason schedule is similar this year to what the club has had for much of its MLS existence. Last year, the Lions were scheduled to play five MLS sides, plus Miami FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The match against New York City FC ended up being canceled, and Orlando went 1-2-3 in the preseason. The lone win came against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with draws against FC Cincinnati, Miami FC, and the Colorado Rapids, and losses to Minnesota United and FC Dallas.

Orlando City will kick off the 2023 regular season at home in Exploria Stadium against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

2023 Orlando City Preseason Schedule