Orlando City officially announced the signing of Icelandic international midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson today. The 22-year-old signed a two-year contract with two club option years that could potentially keep him in the City Beautiful through the 2026 season. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed. The start of his official participation is dependent upon the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. He will wear No. 23.

Word of Orlando City closing in on the signing of Thorhallsson from Breidablik in Iceland’s top flight was reported by Icelandic site mbl.is early in the morning on Jan. 23. Fabrizio Romano and Tom Bogert also reported the signing was imminent.

“Dagur Dan is a versatile player that can play both in the midfield for us, out on the wings, or even at right back if we need, and he’s been involved with Iceland’s National Team program since his days with the U-16s,” Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi said in a club press release. “He has a great engine and fits the profile of a box-to-box player that can give us strength in both our attack and defense.”

Thorhallsson fits the profile of young, talented players that Orlando City has favored in recent years and adds to an incredible haul this off-season, which includes Designated Player Martin Ojeda, MLS U22 Initiative forward Ramiro Enrique, left back Rafael Santos, veteran midfielder Felipe Martins, and the re-signing of Mauricio Pereyra on a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal.

Per Bogert, Thorhallsson, a native of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland, has scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 40 appearances with Breidablik to date and helped his club win the Icelandic championship in 2022. He has appeared in four matches with Iceland’s national team. He has represented Iceland previously at the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-21 levels, scoring two goals at the youth international level.

Thorhallson spent his youth career with Icelandic clubs Fylkir and Haukar, as well as Belgian side Gent from 2013-2018. He began his senior career with six appearances for Haukar in 2016 in his mid-teens. He returned from Belgium and appeared in 16 matches with Keflavik in Iceland, scoring one goal during the 2018-2019 season and appeared in one league match and four cup matches on loan with Norwegian side Mjøndalen IF. He signed with that club in 2019 and made 12 appearances in league play over two seasons from 2019-2021. During that time period, he also played 12 games on loan with Kvik Halden FK in 2019, scoring five goals, and played in 20 matches on loan with Fylkir, scoring once.

What It Means for Orlando City

The right-footed Thorhallson provides another young, versatile player who will compete for minutes and ramp up competition within the squad. He is best known as a central midfielder, but he can also play on the wing, either fullback/wingback position, or even as an attacking midfielder if need be. His goals and assists totals, even considering it was accomplished in the Icelandic top flight, are impressive for a guy playing primarily as a central midfielder.

The Icelandic international could end up being the club’s long-term replacement for Junior Urso, who returned to his native Brazil this off-season for personal reasons. Depending on how quickly he acclimates to playing in the U.S., he could push Mauricio Pereyra back into the attacking midfield higher up the pitch, which would create a lot of depth in Orlando City’s attacking midfield.

Here are some highlights from his time at Fylkir: