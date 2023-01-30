Orlando Pride Announce 2023 Preseason Camp Roster

The Orlando Pride began their preparations for the 2023 NWSL season with the first session held this morning at the club’s training grounds at Sylvan Lake Park. The club has subsequently announced the official roster for the preseason camp — the team’s first under Head Coach Seb Hines.

While we await the official word on Hines’ staff, at least we can tell you which players are competing to earn starting roles and roster spots in the run-up to the coming campaign.

The Pride have 28 players on the preseason roster, of which 21 are under contract for the upcoming season. New Allocation Money signing Adriana is the only player who is listed as not yet reported, pending the receipt of her P-1 Visa. There are three internationals listed on the roster — Adriana, Haley Bugeja, and Anna Moorhouse.

The thing that jumps off the roster page is that there are only five midfielders listed and two of them are non-roster invitees. Former Pride midfielder Thais Reiss and Nicole Baxter — a former Gotham FC player — are the non-roster invitees, joining Mikayla Cluff, Jordyn Listro, and Viviana Villacorta. The club opted not to bring Reiss back after the 2022 season and she went through the league’s waiver process. Although the position group seems thin based on the roster numbers, there are multiple players among the 10 forwards listed who can play in midfield positions if needed, including 2023 draft pick Summer Yates.

All five of the Pride’s draft picks are in camp — Yates, top pick Emily Madril, forwards Messiah Bright and Kristen Scott, and defender Tori Hansen. Madril is the only draft pick under contract so far, having signed a deal with the NWSL through the 2025 season.

Carly Nelson, who signed on Sunday, is among four goalkeepers on the preseason roster, which also includes Moorhouse, Kaylie Collins, and non-roster invitee McKinley Crone, a talented Maitland native who played collegiately for the University of Alabama, recording 21 career shutouts and a record of 41-18-4.

There are nine defenders on the preseason roster, including Madril and Hansen, 2022 first-round pick Caitlin Cosme, veterans Megan Montefusco and Carrie Lawrence, and fullbacks Kerry Abello, Celia, Haley McCutcheon (née Hanson), and Kylie Strom.

The 10 forwards on the preseason roster are rookies Yates, Bright, and Scott, returning Pride players Bugeja, Julie Doyle, Leah Pruitt, Erika Tymrak, Marta, and Ally Watt, along with new signing Adriana.

Notable absences from the roster include free agent defender Toni Pressley and fullback/midfielder Courtney Petersen, with whom the club announced it was in discussions with regarding a return in 2023.

2023 Orlando Pride Preseason Roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Kaylie Collins, McKinley Crone (NRI), Anna Moorhouse (INTL), Carly Nelson.

Defenders (9): Kerry Abello, Caitlin Cosme, Tori Hansen (DRAFT), Celia Jiménez Delgado, Carrie Lawrence, Emily Madril, Haley McCutcheon (née Hanson), Megan Montefusco, Kylie Strom.

Midfielders (5): Nicole Baxter (NRI), Mikayla Cluff, Jordyn Listro, Thais Reiss (NRI), Viviana Villacorta.

Forwards (10): Messiah Bright (DRAFT), Haley Bugeja (INTL), Julie Doyle, Adriana (NYR/INTL), Leah Pruitt, Kristen Scott (DRAFT), Erika Tymrak, Marta, Ally Watt, Summer Yates (DRAFT).

Key:

INTL: Denotes International Player

NRI: Non-Roster Invitee

NYR: Not Yet Reported

DRAFT: 2023 NWSL Draft Pick

Here’s a look at the arrivals this morning for the first day of camp: