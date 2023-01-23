Reports: Orlando City Set to Sign Icelandic International Midfielder

According to reports, Orlando City is closing in on the signing of Icelandic international midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, currently with Breidablik in that country’s top flight. Icelandic site mbl.is reported the move early this morning.

Both Fabrizio Romano and Tom Bogert have also reported the signing was impending this morning.

Orlando City are set to complete and seal two signings: Ramiro Enrique from Banfield andd Dagur Dan Thórhallsson, Iceland national team midfielder.



Official statement expected soon.

Source: Orlando City are finalizing the signing of Iceland int'l midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson from Breidablik.



Thorhallsson, 22, has 4 caps with Iceland. He has 11g/7a in 40 apps with Breidablik. Box to box midfielder, but versatile.

The 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder fits the profile of young, talented players that Orlando City has favored in recent years and would add to an incredible haul that may also include 21-year-old Argentine forward Ramiro Enrique very soon.

Per Bogart, Thorhallsson, a native of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland, has scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 40 appearances with Breidablik to date and has appeared in four matches with Iceland’s national team. He has represented Iceland previously at the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-21 levels, scoring two goals at the youth international level.

Thorhallson spent his youth career with Icelandic clubs Fylkir and Haukar, as well as Belgian side Gent from 2013-2018. He began his senior career with six appearances for Haukar in 2016 in his mid-teens. He returned from Belgium and appeared in 16 matches with Keflavik in Iceland, scoring one goal during the 2018-2019 season and appeared in one league match and four cup matches on loan with Norwegian side Mjøndalen IF. He signed with that club in 2019 and made 12 appearances in league play over two seasons from 2019-2021. During that time period, he also played 12 games on loan with Kvik Halden FK in 2019, scoring five goals, and played in 20 matches on loan with Fylkir, scoring once.

What It Means for Orlando City

If signed, the right-footed Thorhallson provides another young, versatile player who will compete for minutes and ramp up competition within the squad. He is best known as a central midfielder, but he can also play on the wing, either fullback/wingback position, or even as an attacking midfielder if need be. His goals and assists totals, even considering it was accomplished in the Icelandic top flight, are impressive for a guy playing primarily as a central midfielder.

The Icelandic international could end up being the club’s long-term replacement for Junior Urso, who returned to his native Brazil this off-season for personal reasons. Depending on how quickly he acclimates to playing in the U.S., he could push Mauricio Pereyra back into the attacking midfield higher up the pitch, which would create a lot of depth in Orlando City’s attacking midfield.

