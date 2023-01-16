Orlando Pride Sign Midfielder Jordyn Listro to One-Year Deal

The Orlando Pride announced they’ve signed midfielder Jordyn Listro to a new one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 NWSL season. The Canadian international originally joined the club on a short-term contract in 2020 and was re-signed last May, just after the regular season started.

“Jordyn is a player who has roots here in Florida and fights every day to represent the badge and the community,” Pride Head Coach Seb Hines said in a club press release. “After returning to us last year, she stepped in right away and made an immediate impact on the pitch. She is a player that is always looking to improve, and is willing to do the dirty work in the midfield, which is vital to the type of team we want to be. We couldn’t be happier to have her back in a Pride uniform.”

Listro originally signed with the Pride on a short-term contract for the 2020 Fall Series. The club signed her to a one-year deal prior to the 2021 season, but traded her to the Kansas City Current just 74 days later. Following her lone season in Kansas City, the Current declined her option, freeing her up to rejoin the Pride.

The Pride signed Listro to a one-year deal on May 7, 2021, following the first game of the 2022 NWSL regular season. The former University of South Florida player soon became a regular in the starting lineup, playing in 19 games (13 starts), recording 1,233 minutes, and providing one assist.

“I am so excited to be back for another year with the Pride. This is a club I love representing and a city where I feel at home,” Listro said in the club’s release. “You saw a glimpse of what this team is capable of last season and we have a lot to prove this season. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Toronto native has represented Canada at the youth and senior levels. Her senior national team debut occurred on Feb. 21, 2021 at Exploria Stadium during the SheBelieves Cup, starting against Argentina. Her only other senior team appearance came the following game against Brazil in the same tournament.

Prior to playing in the NWSL, Listro made her professional debut in Spain for UDG Tenerife in 2017, making five appearances. Her 82 games played at USF was a school record, where she started 75 games and recorded five assists.

What It Means for Orlando

Listro provides more depth to the Pride’s defensive midfield heading into the 2023 NWSL season. As shown by her single assist, she doesn’t provide much on the attacking end, but does well on the defensive side, breaking up opposing attacks.

It’s telling that she was signed to a one-year deal while most signings this off-season have been two-year contracts. This might be because the Pride have a loaded defensive midfield. Hines began playing Megan Montefusco at the defensive midfield position late last season alongside Haley McCutcheon (formerly Hanson) and seemed pleased with her performances. The club drafted two center backs in this year’s NWSL draft, providing more depth to play the veteran center back in the midfield. As a result, Listro could be left on the outside when the 2023 season ends. Having an option for 2024 affords the club some flexibility.

At 27 years old, Listro is among the older players on this young Pride team. Her experience will be helpful as the team continues its full rebuilding project. Her ability to defend in the midfield and break up counter attacks will also be key as the team looks to make the NWSL playoffs for the first time since 2017 and the second time in club history.

After signing Listro, along with Celia earlier today, the Pride have only defender Courtney Petersen as an unsigned player whose rights the club controls. Defender Toni Pressley remains the only unsigned free agent from last year’s team with the club re-signing Marta and Erika Tymrak but losing Meggie Dougherty Howard to San Diego.