 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lion Links: 1/16/23

Orlando City wraps up first week of its preseason, predicting Orlando City’s jersey, the USWNT prepares for New Zealand, and more.

By David Rohe
/ new
SOCCER: SEP 17 MLS - Toronto FC at Orlando City Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! What did you do this weekend? As always, I worked on Saturday, but after that, I got to go to a birthday dinner for a friend. On Sunday, my wife and I built some Lego sets. If it’s been a while since you played with Legos, I highly recommend it.

You can tell that we’re getting closer to the start of the season as nearly every day provides more and more news, so let’s get to the links.

Lions Finish First Week of Preseason

Things are ramping up at Osceola Heritage Park as the first week of Orlando’s preseason is in the books. There are new faces like Martin Ojeda, and recent draftees Shakur Mohammed and Duncan McGuire. Óscar Pareja and his staff are evaluating the new players and checking in with the returnees. It’s an exciting time, with preseason matches just around the corner. Check out some of the best pictures from the first week of training.

Predicting Orlando City’s 2023 Primary Kit

Orlando City’s 2017 home kit is one of my favorite kits of all time. The gold stripes on the shoulder absolutely pop. According to Footy Headlines, the 2023 kit from Adidas will likely feature plenty of gold as well. Jonah Henderson created a mock up based off the picture of Facundo Torres at MLS Media Day and I personally like it. Orlando will reveal its jersey on Feb. 18 at Exploria Stadium.

Meggie Dougherty Howard Bids Farewell to Orlando

Midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard took to Twitter to say goodbye to Orlando after signing with San Diego Wave FC. The 27-year-old thanked supporters, staff, and teammates for her past two seasons with the Pride. She became a free agent following the 2022 season and will now reunite with former Pride players Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck in San Diego.

USWNT Prepares for Friendlies with the Ferns

Tomorrow night, the USWNT will play the first of two friendlies this week against New Zealand. The second match will be on Friday, with both matches kicking off at 10 p.m. The team is coming off losses in three of its last four matches, and there are very few opportunities for the squad to get things going in the right direction before the Women’s World Cup this summer. These friendlies have the added benefit of taking place in one of the countries where the World Cup will be held, and against one of the hosts. New Zealand didn’t have a great 2022, and will be looking to find some momentum itself before the tournament.

Free Kicks
  • We here at The Mane Land extend our congratulations to Orlando goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar and his wife Tatiana on their marriage.
  • The Orlando Pride selected Kristen Scott with the 41st overall pick in the NWSL Draft. Enjoy how her friends and family reacted to the news.
  • In case you missed West Bromwich Albion’s 3-2 win over Luton Town, here is Daryl Dike’s latest goal for the Baggies.
  • Canadian Midfielder Ilias Iliadis has signed a two-year contract with CF Montreal, with two additional option years as well.
  • Cristian Arango is staying at LAFC, at least for now. Saudi club Al-Ahli’s $3 million offer was reportedly rejected.
  • Defender Santiago Arias is training with FC Cincinnati, but talks are reportedly ongoing.
  • Discussions reportedly continue between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona regarding forward Memphis Depay.
  • Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had another bad day, giving up an own goal against Arsenal in a 2-0 loss.

That will do it for today. I’m curious what everyone thinks of the potential new kit. Let me know in the comments.

More From The Mane Land

Loading comments...