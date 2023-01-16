Lion Links: 1/16/23

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! What did you do this weekend? As always, I worked on Saturday, but after that, I got to go to a birthday dinner for a friend. On Sunday, my wife and I built some Lego sets. If it’s been a while since you played with Legos, I highly recommend it.

You can tell that we’re getting closer to the start of the season as nearly every day provides more and more news, so let’s get to the links.

Lions Finish First Week of Preseason

Things are ramping up at Osceola Heritage Park as the first week of Orlando’s preseason is in the books. There are new faces like Martin Ojeda, and recent draftees Shakur Mohammed and Duncan McGuire. Óscar Pareja and his staff are evaluating the new players and checking in with the returnees. It’s an exciting time, with preseason matches just around the corner. Check out some of the best pictures from the first week of training.

Predicting Orlando City’s 2023 Primary Kit

Orlando City’s 2017 home kit is one of my favorite kits of all time. The gold stripes on the shoulder absolutely pop. According to Footy Headlines, the 2023 kit from Adidas will likely feature plenty of gold as well. Jonah Henderson created a mock up based off the picture of Facundo Torres at MLS Media Day and I personally like it. Orlando will reveal its jersey on Feb. 18 at Exploria Stadium.

Prediction mockup of the new @OrlandoCitySC 23/24 primary kit. Based on their social media graphics & the leak from MLS Media Day pic.twitter.com/AmQitCfEJk — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) January 15, 2023

Meggie Dougherty Howard Bids Farewell to Orlando

Midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard took to Twitter to say goodbye to Orlando after signing with San Diego Wave FC. The 27-year-old thanked supporters, staff, and teammates for her past two seasons with the Pride. She became a free agent following the 2022 season and will now reunite with former Pride players Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck in San Diego.

USWNT Prepares for Friendlies with the Ferns

Tomorrow night, the USWNT will play the first of two friendlies this week against New Zealand. The second match will be on Friday, with both matches kicking off at 10 p.m. The team is coming off losses in three of its last four matches, and there are very few opportunities for the squad to get things going in the right direction before the Women’s World Cup this summer. These friendlies have the added benefit of taking place in one of the countries where the World Cup will be held, and against one of the hosts. New Zealand didn’t have a great 2022, and will be looking to find some momentum itself before the tournament.

Free Kicks

We here at The Mane Land extend our congratulations to Orlando goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar and his wife Tatiana on their marriage.

A very special congratulations to Mason and Tatiana on getting married this weekend



( : m_staj/IG) pic.twitter.com/V9kvqzuLcB — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) January 15, 2023

The Orlando Pride selected Kristen Scott with the 41st overall pick in the NWSL Draft. Enjoy how her friends and family reacted to the news.

In case you missed West Bromwich Albion’s 3-2 win over Luton Town, here is Daryl Dike’s latest goal for the Baggies.

CAN'T KNOCK THE HUSTLE Daryl Dike with the goal off fellow Eagle Ethan Horvath, who slams a clearance directly off the 22-year-old striker from Edmond, OK Now 7 league wins in 8 for Dike and the Baggies.pic.twitter.com/7QCjMMtPrQ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 14, 2023

Canadian Midfielder Ilias Iliadis has signed a two-year contract with CF Montreal, with two additional option years as well.

Cristian Arango is staying at LAFC, at least for now. Saudi club Al-Ahli’s $3 million offer was reportedly rejected.

Sources: LAFC have rejected a bid from Saudi club Al-Ahli for star forward Chicho Arango.



Al-Ahli's bid was around $3m. LAFC asking for more than $6.5m. We'll see if Al-Ahli comes back with another bid. Arango wants a new contract.



Arango, 27, has 30g/7a in 3,753 mins with LAFC pic.twitter.com/5hmttTkG37 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 14, 2023

Defender Santiago Arias is training with FC Cincinnati, but talks are reportedly ongoing.

Colombian defender Santiago Arias is training with FC Cincinnati in preseason. As Felipe said, talks between FCC & Arias ongoing, not done (yet).



Arias, 31, is out of contract after his deal with Atletico Madrid expired. 54 caps with Colombia. Starred for PSV before Atleti move. https://t.co/VI0IbMhE5Z pic.twitter.com/gSDMZhedod — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 14, 2023

Discussions reportedly continue between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona regarding forward Memphis Depay.

New round of talks scheduled between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid for Memphis Depay. No doubts on the player side as Memphis wants the move and he's set to leave Barça in January, as reported yesterday #FCB



Atléti want to anticipate English clubs on Memphis deal. pic.twitter.com/uP40Woa1AC — Fabrizio Romano بالعربي (@FbRomanio) January 15, 2023

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had another bad day, giving up an own goal against Arsenal in a 2-0 loss.

That will do it for today. I’m curious what everyone thinks of the potential new kit. Let me know in the comments.