2022 Match 29 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

September 9
Orlando City at Philadelphia Union: Scouting Report
A look into the numbers behind the top club in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union.
-
September 8
Orlando City at Philadelphia Union: Three Keys to Victory
What does Orlando City need to do to earn all three points on the road at Subaru Park?
-
September 7
PawedCast 310: Seattle Rewind & USOC/Philly Previews
A cup final and a road game against the conference leaders should make for an exciting week.