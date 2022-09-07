Orlando City SC found a new way to win last Wednesday, falling behind 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders — a team the Lions had never previously beaten — and then rallying back from two goals down to win, 3-2. That happened despite Mauricio Pereyra missing a penalty kick in the first half that would have pulled the Lions level before the break. The team continues to show resiliency and found a way to win despite rotating the squad and falling behind.

We break down Orlando’s fourth consecutive victory and second straight at home and make our selections for Man of the Match. Another Lion made MLS Team of the Week, so we mentioned that as well.

Benji Michel dropped by to talk about the team’s U.S. Open Cup final tonight against Sacramento Republic, which is a special moment for the Orlando native and OCSC Homegrown Player. He also touched on the team’s ongoing winning streak and why the team just keeps finding ways to win at the end of games in recent weeks. Big thanks to Benji for his time.

The Orlando Pride were off this week but they’ll be back in action Friday night at home in a critical match against the Portland Thorns. Every point is precious if the Pride are to keep their postseason hopes alive for 2022.

OCB, however, is officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Young Lions fell 2-0 at New England Revolution II. It’s been a bit of an up-and-down first season in MLS NEXT Pro for OCB but hopefully the player development side will pay dividends.

This week’s mailbag invited us for drinks, asked us about tifos, and wants our advice on pregame festivities. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s U.S. Open Cup final against Sacramento Republic FC and Saturday’s road game at the Philadelphia Union.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 310 went down:

0:15 - The Lions picked up their first win against Seattle in dramatic fashion.

25:10 - Benji Michel hops on to discuss the cup final tonight, what this moment means to him, and the team’s recent form.

37:20 - We touch on the Pride and OCB, answer our mail, and make our predictions for two huge matches coming up this week.