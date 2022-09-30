Lion Links: 9/30/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I lost power for about a full 24 hours over here in Tampa, but it could’ve been worse. The yard’s been cleaned, storm shutters removed, and I’m ready for some soccer this weekend. Let’s wish a happy birthday to former Lion Silvester van der Water, who turns 26 today! The Dutchman is in his home country with Cambuur and could play tomorrow against PSV Eindhoven. For now, enjoy these links from around the soccer world!

The Orlando Pride are on the road for their season finale tomorrow night at 10 p.m. against OL Reign. These two teams last met on Aug. 26, with the Pride losing 2-1 at home. That match ended the Pride’s seven-game unbeaten run and they haven’t won since. Meanwhile, the Reign have not lost a game since Aug. 7. Pride midfielder Gunny Jonsdottir will make her 100th appearance across all NWSL competitions if she plays tomorrow night. The Pride left Wednesday before the Orlando International Airport closed ahead of Hurricane Ian, so by match day they will already have been on site for a few days.

MLS Teams Gear Up for Final Playoff Push

With the international break done, we are only a little over a week away from Decision Day on Oct. 9. Orlando City has three games left this season, including a crucial match on Sunday against New York City FC that will likely determine if the Lions will be hunting for a home playoff game or fighting for survival next week. MLSsoccer.com’s Joseph Lowery believes a strong finish to the season from Facundo Torres is key to Orlando’s playoff hopes. Torres has had a great first year in Orlando and is outperforming his expected goals.

There are eight Eastern Conference teams still fighting for the last four playoff spots. The fun starts tonight, with Inter Miami taking on an already eliminated Toronto FC team. Tomorrow, the New England Revolution need a win over Atlanta United to stay alive. Charlotte FC takes on a Philadelphia Union side with Supporters Shield aspirations. The Columbus Crew will have to play the New York Red Bulls without Cucho Hernandez after he was suspended for a match for offensive language.

Vlatko Andonovski Names USWNT Roster for Friendlies

United States Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski called up 24 players for the team’s friendlies against England and Spain next month. Crystal Dunn returns to the roster for the first time since the birth of her son in May. Former Pride forward Alex Morgan is not on the roster due to a knee injury, although Taylor Kornieck was called up. Alyssa Thompson, a 17-year-old forward, received her first call-up for the senior team and it will be interesting to see if she receives some playing time in these friendlies. The USWNT will take on England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7 before facing Spain on Oct. 11.

Giovanni Reyna Out for One or Two Weeks

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic confirmed that American attacker Giovanni Reyna is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a muscle injury suffered during the international break. Reyna started for the United States Men’s National Team against Saudi Arabia, but had to be substituted off after 30 minutes of action. Dortmund will be without Reyna for tomorrow’s match against Cologne and its Champions League game against Sevilla, with hopes he will be ready for the rivalry match with Bayern Munich on Oct. 8. While it’s good news for the USMNT that the injury isn’t severe enough to keep him from playing at the World Cup, it’s just the latest injury the 19-year-old has suffered in his young career.

Free Kicks

That’s all I have for you today. I hope everything is going well for you after the storm. Have a fantastic Friday and rest of your weekend.