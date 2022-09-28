Orlando City was off for the international break and, of course, OCB’s season is over. However, the Orlando Pride were in action twice since our last show, but much of that action was bad. The Pride were crushed by the North Carolina Courage and then blew a two-goal lead on Sunday against San Diego Wave FC in a 2-2 draw. This Pride team has an awful habit of refusing to win late in the season ever since the club’s inaugural season, with only the playoff year of 2017 seeing any wins in the final four or five matches (or longer). Orlando has just one shot left at forging a new future and ending the season on a win but that won’t be easy as the Pride head northwest to face OL Reign, a team they’ve never beaten on the road before.

The United States Men’s National Team played its final two pre-World Cup friendlies over the past several days and neither one was terribly inspiring. The Yanks were down a few key players but whether they have the full roster for Qatar or not, they must play better or it will be a short stay in the competition. No goals in two games isn’t ideal and the team struggled against the press, moved the ball far too slowly, and simply seemed bereft of ideas or urgency over these two matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia. Gregg Berhalter has a lot of work to do and that won’t start until November as players return to their clubs now.

This week’s mailbag asked us about the UEFA Nations League, which players would make a good soccer equivalent to football’s Manning brothers in the broadcast booth, whether it’s panic time for USMNT fans, and what we can expect from Gaston Gonzalez next year. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we previewed Orlando City’s trip north to take on New York City FC, including our key match-ups and score predictions for Sunday.

