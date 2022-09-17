Lion Links: 9/17/22

Happy Saturday, Mane Landers! After a less-than-ideal Friday night fixture for the Orlando Pride, I hope you are all ready for another night with the Lions in Exploria Stadium. With the club only four points back from a home playoff game, I’m sure they will be giving everything they can tonight to secure all three points. Before we get to the news of the day, let’s wish Orlando Pride defender/winger Kerry Abello a happy 23rd birthday! Now scroll on down and check out today’s links.

Racing Louisville Defeats Orlando Pride

The Orlando Pride fell 2-0 to Racing Louisville on the road Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Nadia Nadim opened the scoring in the first half. The Pride wasted a multiple golden chances to score and early in the second half Savannah DeMelo added an insurance goal. Orlando were able to put half their shots on goal but ultimately not into the back of the net. The Pride return to action next Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they will face the North Carolina Courage.

Forward Jack Lynn Loaned to San Antonio

The Orlando City front office has sent forward Jack Lynn out on loan to San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2022 season. Lynn has been electric for the Young Lions of OCB this season in MLS NEXT Pro. With the loan, he will be receiving a bump up from his usual competition as he heads to a USL Championship side within the nation’s second division and hopefully earns some much-needed developmental minutes.

“Jack has done really well with us this season and has shown us a nose for goal, high potential, and a strong work ethic,” Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi said in a club press release. “We’re excited about the opportunities of this loan for Jack to get even more competitive minutes and experiences in this last portion of the 2022 season.”

Orlando Pride Debut Fundraising Clothing Line

The Orlando Pride and goalkeeper Erin McLeod unveiled a new clothing line benefitting the Zebra Coalition, an Orlando-based non-profit that aids LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness, bullying, and much more.

“Fashion is always a way to express yourself, but then also express your views openly and outwardly. So I think this collection, what I want it to be, is really about my personal evolution. Recognizing that Title IX and the Voting Rights Act, and so many things helped give more opportunity and more say to more people, but also realizing that we have a long way to go,” McLeod said. “I hope that people can feel liberated when they’re wearing this line and recognizing that we are whatever we want to be.”

All items in the collection — which includes a t-shirt, shorts, button-down, and bucket hat — are made from upcycled scrap materials. This eliminates the need for fabric milling and reduces the climate impact from production. All items are also designed with non-binary sizing.

USMNT September Camp Update

With the latest international break and World Cup tune-up nearing, Valencia Head Coach Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that USMNT midfielder Yunas Musah has not trained for a few days and will not play in their La Liga clash at Celta Vigo on Saturday as he suffered a groin injury.

“He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today. I have to talk to the doctor after the press conference because he has a small injury. I don’t know if he will be able to play in the game, but he has not trained today,” Gattuso said.

Furthermore, Valencia will not be releasing Musah for the international break, as he will stay with the club to recover from his injury. Musah has been in great form for Valencia at the start of this season and started all five of the team’s league games. While there is still ample time for Musah to recover, this was the last chance for USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter to see him play alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams to iron out any kinks as the trio are likely to start together in the World Cup. The USMNT has now called up Johnny Cardoso of Brazilian first division club Internacional.

That’s a wrap on today’s links, folks. It’s purple jersey time! You know what to do from here. Gather up those tailgating supplies and head on over to Exploria Stadium. As always, be loud and help the Lions grab all three points. Vamos Orlando!