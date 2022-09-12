2022 Match 31 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Toronto FC

All of our content from Orlando City vs. Toronto FC can be found right here in our match stream.
September 16
Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Scouting Report
A look into the numbers behind Saturday's Orlando City opponent, Toronto FC.
September 16
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Toronto FC
Get up to speed on Toronto FC ahead of Orlando’s last match against the Canadian team in 2022.
September 14
PawedCast 311: USOC/Philly Rewinds, Atlanta/Toronto Previews
Lions claim USOC trophy and then get splattered. We’ll take that.