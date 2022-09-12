 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

2022 Match 30 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

A collection of stories about the Lions’ 30th game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City hosts Atlanta.

Contributors: Michael Citro, Josh_Munsey, and Ben_Miller
/ new

All of our content from Orlando City vs. Atlanta United can be found right here in our match stream.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 13, 2022, 11:00am EDT