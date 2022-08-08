Lion Links: 8/8/22

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! I find it’s easy to have such a positive attitude when you simply ignore the bad things. For example, if you ignore the results from two of the Orlando teams, you’ll be much happier. Or, you can focus on the one positive result of the weekend. Either way, always look on the bright side of life. Let’s get to the links.

Orlando Pride Come Back to Draw Angel City

The Orlando Pride returned to Exploria Stadium riding a four-match unbeaten streak to face Angel City for the first time in club history. Former Pride defender Ali Riley put the visitors ahead in the first half, but the Pride were able to equalize in the second half. The Pride gave up the lead again, but the Pride managed to come back late in the match to earn a 2-2 draw and extend their unbeaten run to five matches. Sean Rollins has your match recap.

OCB Falls to Toronto FC II in Canada

Orlando City B traveled to the Great White North to take on Toronto FC II. Mason Stajduhar started in goal and the first half finished scoreless. Toronto was able to pull away in the second half as OCB gave up three goals to drop points on the road. This is the fifth straight match OCB has shipped three goals. The club will be back in action this Friday against NYCFC II. Marcus Mitchell has your match recap.

A Tale of One City

LAFC is sitting six points clear at the top of the Western Conference, and leads the Supporters’ Shield race. The club just keeps adding more firepower to its roster, such as Gareth Bale and Denis Bouanga. The league leaders dominated Real Salt Lake on Saturday by a score of 4-1, giving the club a five-match winning streak.

Across town, the LA Galaxy aren’t doing nearly as well and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings after losing 4-2 at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. The Galaxy have struggled when conceding first and often have to chase the match. Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig is expected to give the team a needed boost as it prepares for a playoff push.

Leeds Wins, United Falters as EPL Season Begins

USMNT supporters are probably just as happy as Leeds United Head Coach Jesse Marsch about the performance put in by fellow Americans Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams in the 2-1 win over Wolves. Marsch had plenty to say about Aaronson’s performance in particular.

Meanwhile, Manchester United was stunned in its season opener, falling 2-1 to Brighton. United Head Coach Erik ten Hag chalked the loss up to a lack of self-belief. His first league match at the helm was not what United supporters were likely hoping for, and there was some consternation given that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t in the starting line-up. Former United player Wayne Rooney suggested that Ronaldo be allowed to leave the club.

That will do it for today.