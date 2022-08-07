Orlando City hosted the New England Revolution Saturday night in Exploria Stadium. The Revolution were riding a six match winless streak, and the best cure for that is playing Orlando City. Despite having more possession and more shots, the Lions were once again unable to find the back of the net, whereas New England finished three of their five shots on goal.

Let’s take a look at how each Lion performed individually in the 3-0 loss.

Starters

GK, Pedro Gallese, 6.5 — One thinks that a keeper has a bad match when giving up three goals. I’ll grant it’s not great, but when the defensive positioning allows runs in between defenders on all three of the goals, the keeper is not at fault. The only goal he even had a chance of stopping was the third one, and he got a hand on it, but it wasn’t enough. Gallese had to make a big save in the fifth minute of stoppage time on a long distance shot to prevent things from getting worse.

D, João Moutinho, 6 — Joao did well getting into the attack and not giving up much on the defense in the first half, though he did have a giveaway in Orlando’s defensive third in the 10th minute but nothing came of it for New England. He was good on his crosses with nine total on the night, though none were converted. Defensively, he only made one clearance, but was active up and down the right wing. Of course, the Revolution’s attack did come up his side of the pitch.

D, Robin Jansson, 6 — Jansson was his normal steady self for most of the game. Throughout the match he made his usual runs into the offense and completed four of six long balls in the match. He also had three tackles, one interception, and two clearances. It was a typical match for the Beefy Swede.

D, Antônio Carlos, 5.5 — This was definitely not one of Carlos’ better outings for Orlando City. Like Jansson, he wasn’t able to clog up the middle of the box to defend the scoring runs of New England. He also earned a yellow card in the sixth minute of play, though that didn’t seem to hamper his play. In the second half his failed clearance attempt resulted in the corner that produced New England’s third goal. This was not a great one from Orlando City’s best center back.

D, Ruan, 5.5 — Ruan did Ruan things in the first half. He made fast runs up the right side, and had some crosses that mostly were not great. There was a one-time cross he made that wasn’t too bad, but that’s probably because he didn’t have time to think about it. On the defensive side, he wasn’t able to close down the cross on New England’s first chance, but it didn’t hurt the Lions. He wasn’t able to recover when Matt Polster ran in behind Mauricio Pereyra with the two Orlando center backs pulled to the left by an overload on that side.

MF, César Araújo, 7 (MOTM) — Araujo had the most difficult job on the pitch — keeping Carles Gil in check — and for the most part he did. He was like a shadow on Gil the entire first half, making life difficult for one of the league leaders in assists. He drew two fouls, had a tackle, and an interception. He finally earned a yellow card in the 85th minute, despite getting away with plenty of close calls throughout the match. The yellow was deserved, but many of his other defensive plays were timed perfectly. Playing against Gil is tough, and that is why he earns our Man of the Match.

MF, Júnior Urso, 5.5 — Urso was not his most crisp in the first half. He wasn’t bad, but like others there were some forced passes that didn’t work, and neither of his shots were on target. When I say his passing wasn’t crisp, I mean he had a 79.2% passing rate. Part of that can be attributed to how compact New England was in defense, but Urso is one of the players who needs to make the adjustment and be better.

MF, Mauricio Pereyra, 6 — Pereyra was his usual self in the midfield. He directed everything, though he did have a few forced passes that didn’t work out. None of his three shots were on target. New England’s shape stopped up things inside their box, making it tough to work the ball inside. Still, he did have three key passes and looked good after going off injured in the last match against D.C. United.

MF, Facundo Torres, 6.5 — Torres played well off of Pereyra in the attack. He also did well on the left side with Moutinho, though he wasn’t able to get a shot off in the first half. That did change shortly into the second half as he got a shot off in the 49th minute, though it went wide right. He added another shot that hit the woodwork in the 60th minute, perfectly encapsulating the futility that is Orlando City’s offense. Still, with two key passes and four crosses, the Young DP was a bright spot in Orlando City’s lackluster offense.

F, Benji Michel, 6 — I thought Michel had an okay match. He was slightly more dangerous than usual, putting in a nice ball to Pato in the 31st minute that Pato should have finished. He earned a corner in the 36th on a nice run from a Jansson long ball, and he had a header that went wide right in the 63rd minute. It wasn’t a spectacular appearance either in a good or bad way, and for Michel that isn’t a bad thing. Unlike so many of his teammates, he did actually get a shot on target.

F, Alexandre Pato, 6 — Pato was a mixed bag in the first half. He gave up too many balls per usual, but also made some silky smooth passes into teammates that should have resulted in better chances. He had a particularly nice ball into Torres in the box in the seventh minute, but like others it amounted to nothing. His best opportunity came in the 33rd minute when he took a ball off of Urso’s foot for a great shot that was his only one on target out of six total attempts. His 90th-minute free kick went well over the crossbar.

Substitutes

MF, Iván Angulo (58’), 5 — Angulo came on for Urso and only had 16 touches, completing 84.6% of his 13 passes and recorded one interception. The new winger didn’t register a shot attempt or a key pass in more than half an hour, although we can cut him some slack given it was his first appearance with the club.

D, Kyle Smith (76’), 6 — Smith came on for Ruan. He had 14 touches, including two crosses (neither accurate), one tackle, and one interception. El Soldado didn’t play badly, but he wasn’t able to spark any type of opportunity for his club either. He completed all eight of his pass attempts.

F, Nicholas Gioacchini (76’), 6 — The young USMNT player came on for Pereyra, though not in a like-for-like situation. Gioacchini did manage to get a shot off, and made one interception on defense. He completed all four of his pass attempts.

F, Tesho Akindele (76’), 6 — Akindele came on for Michel, and repeated what his teammate was able to do by getting a shot on target and winning an aerial. That is all on just nine touches in the match.

That’s how I saw the individual performances in a very forgettable outing for the Lions. Let me know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to vote for your Man of the Match below.