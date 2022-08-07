Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread as the Orlando Pride (3-5-5, 14 points) return home to face Angel City FC (5-5-2, 17 points). This is the second and final time that these two teams will face off in the 2022 NWSL regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

History

This is the inaugural season for Angel City FC so it’s only the second time the two teams have played. Their first meeting was the second game of the season and occurred on May 8 at Banc of California Stadium. The Pride jumped out to a third-minute lead and held on for a 1-0 win. Sydney Leroux scored the game’s only goal. It was the first Pride win of 2022 and Amanda Cromwell’s first win in the NWSL.

Overview

The Pride enter this game on a four-game unbeaten run (1-0-3). The streak followed a 6-0 drubbing by the Portland Thorns and began with a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville at Daytona International Speedway.

While the Pride are on their best run of the season, they come off a disappointing 2-2 draw in Kansas City. It was a good point on the road against a team on an eight-game unbeaten streak, but the Pride had a two-goal lead early in the second half before the Current stormed back.

The Pride have only won three games this season, which includes the 1-0 win over Angel City in May, a 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage on May 18, and a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash on July 8. The team will be looking for a sweep over Angel City, and will feel confident after winning the away game against tonight’s opponent.

Angel City comes into this game having secured four points in their last three games. After a 1-1 draw against Portland and a 2-1 win over San Diego Wave FC — both at home — tonight’s visitors fell 3-2 to OL Reign at Banc of California Stadium last weekend.

Pride fans could see multiple familiar faces with the opposition tonight. Angel City has five former Pride players on its roster, including Jasmyne Spencer (2016-2017), Dani Weatherholt (2016-2020), Claire Emslie (2019-2020), Leroux (2018-2022), and Ali Riley (2020-2021). Riley was traded on Jan. 27 as part of the team’s rebuild and Leroux was traded on June 29.

The Los Angeles-based team is led offensively by Savannah McCaskill, who has four goals this season. The always dangerous Christen Press, who is currently injured, is second on the team with two goals, and Jun Endo leads the team with two assists.

Angel City’s 12 goals this season are the second fewest in the league, trailing only Gotham FC, which has scored nine. However, Haracic has three clean sheets this year — tied for fifth with several other goalkeepers, including Orlando’s Erin McLeod.

This is a big game for both teams with only nine games remaining in the regular season. Angel City is currently in seventh, one place ahead of the Pride and just two points behind the Kansas City Current for the last playoff spot. A win by the Pride and a favorable result or two from the teams above would put the team within striking distance of a playoff position.

“They’ll be a team that is looking to get points,” Pride Interim Head Coach Seb Hines said about tonight’s opponent. “We’re in a period in the schedule where points are very valuable. They’re one place above us, they’re obviously trying to get to the playoff position, as well as we are, so you’ll see two teams that will be fighting for three points on Sunday.”

The Pride are still without Marta (knee) and Parker Roberts (foot) for this game. Additionally, Gunny Jonsdottir (concussion protocol) and Megan Montefusco (yellow card accumulation) are listed as out. However, Leah Pruitt (knee) has been upgraded from out to questionable this week.

Angel City will be missing Sarah Gorden (knee), Vanessa Gilles (hip), Madison Hammond (leg), Press (knee), and M.A. Vignola (hip). Additionally, Emslie (leg) and Leroux (illness) are listed as questionable.

Projected Lineups

Orlando Pride (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Erin McLeod.

Defenders: Kylie Strom, Toni Pressley, Carrie Lawrence, Celia.

Defensive Midfielders: Meggie Doughety Howard, Jordyn Listro.

Midfielders: Erika Tymrak, Viviana Villacorta, Kerry Abello.

Forwards: Darian Jenkins.

Angel City FC (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: DiDi Haracic.

Defenders: Ali Riley, Paige Nielsen, Megan Reid, Tyler Lussi.

Midfielders: Jun Endo, Lily Nabet, Dani Weatherholt, Cari Roccaro.

Forwards: Savannah McCaskill, Miri Taylor.

Referees

REF: Matt Thompson.

AR1: Ashlee Varnson.

AR2: Jessica Carnevale.

4TH: Sarieni Vasquez.

How to Watch

Match Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Exploria Stadium — Orlando.

TV: None.

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA), Twitch (International).

Twitter: For rapid reaction and live updates, follow along at @TheMandLand and the Orlando Pride’s official Twitter feed (@ORLPride).

Enjoy the match. Go Pride!