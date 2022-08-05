Lion Links: 8/5/22

Happy Friday! We have an exciting weekend filled to the brim with soccer as Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, and Orlando City B are all in action. European soccer is back in full swing as well, so it should be a fun couple of days. For now, let’s get this Friday started with links from around the soccer world.

With a busy July behind them, the Lions will welcome the Revolution to Exploria Stadium tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. This will be the second meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams this season, as Orlando battled New England to a 1-1 draw on the road back on June 15. Orlando midfielder Cesar Araujo has certainly been a bright spot this year, winning 58.85% of his 209 duels and also winning 60 fouls — fourth-most in the league. Left back Joao Moutinho spoke about how the Lions will have to make sure New England attackers Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou don’t get space to work with tomorrow.

MLS Transfer Window Comes to a Close

The LA Galaxy signed FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig to a three-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money. Puig made 60 appearances with Barcelona’s first team, scoring twice. FC Cincinnati will reportedly sign American center back Matt Miazga from Chelsea on a free transfer. Real Salt Lake added Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest and is reportedly signing Costa Rican defender Bryan Oviedo as well. I’m sure that won’t be confusing.

Sources confirm that #RSL has signed Costa Rica international defender Bryan Oviedo to an 18-month deal. (@KevinJimenezCR first). — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) August 4, 2022

Charlotte FC had a fairly busy deadline day. The expansion side signed Nuno Santos, who had five goals and two assists in 31 appearances while on loan with Pacos from Benfica in Portugal’s top flight. Charlotte also addressed its back line as it signed right back Nathan Byrne from Derby County, added center back Adilson Malanda from Rodez AF in France’s Ligue 2, and officially traded Christian Makoun to New England.

Americans Playing Abroad This Weekend

Several Americans may make debuts for their new clubs this weekend as many European leagues start their seasons. American manager Jesse Marsch helped Leeds United avoid relegation last season and brought in USMNT midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, so it will be interesting to see how they fare in tomorrow’s match against Wolverhampton. Chris Richards could make his debut for Crystal Palace today at 3 p.m. against Arsenal. Daryl Dike and West Brom will play Watford on Monday.

The Bundesliga kicks off today as Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt will play Bayern Munich at 2:30 p.m. Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok, Ricardo Pepi, and Joe Scally are some of the other Americans to watch in Germany this weekend. Timothy Weah and Lille OSC will start the Ligue 1 season against Auxerre on Sunday. Gianluca Busio is one of five Americans who could play for Venezia when it hosts Ascoli on Sunday in Italy.

Indoor Soccer Returns to Orlando

The Central Florida Crusaders were announced as the latest expansion team for the National Indoor Soccer League. A men’s and women’s team will both be fielded for the league and the Crusaders will play on the University of Central Florida’s campus. The Tampa Bay Strikers were recently announced as an expansion team as well, setting up a rivalry between the two Floridian teams. The 20-game season will start in December and there will be a press conference held on Aug. 11 to provide more information on the team, such as who will be head coach. It seems like a pretty fun way to enjoy local soccer during the winter when MLS and the NWSL are in the off-season.

Free Kicks

That’s all I have for you today, Mane Landers. Have a great Friday and rest of your weekend!