Orlando City SC extended its winning streak to a season-best three games but that almost didn’t happen. Tesho Akindele’s header deep in stoppage time turned a good performance with a meh result into a good performance with a great result at the death. Tesho is making late game-winning goals a habit and that’s one that we hope he just can’t quit.

David Rohe and I are breaking down the latest win by the Lions — at home, no less! — and make our selections for Man of the Match. We also talked about the Lions who were honored this week with an appearance on the MLS Team of the Week.

While the Lions finally got a streak going, the Orlando Pride saw theirs come to an end. The seven-game unbeaten run was halted in the 92nd minute on Friday night by Megan Rapinoe, who lifted OL Reign to a late 2-1 win over the Pride at Exploria Stadium. It was a massive game as far as playoff implications and a match the Pride really could have used as a springboard above the postseason line. Alas...

Orlando City B split the difference between the senior side and the Pride, with a 2-2 draw Monday night at Osceola County Stadium against FC Cincinnati 2. The Young Lions got a brace from teenage sensation Favian Loyola but it wasn’t enough for the win. To make matters worse, the visitors won the post-draw penalty shootout, 7-6, to claim an additional point in the standings. Loyola’s brace was a fantastic celebration of the MLS NEXT Pro contract he had signed earlier in the day. We look forward to seeing how that young man develops as a player over the coming years.

This week’s mailbag asked us about Welcome to Wrexham, Only Murders in the Building, the choice we’d make between a cup final appearance and home-field advantage in the MLS playoffs, and the biopics we’d like to see. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s upcoming match tonight at home against the Seattle Sounders.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 309 went down:

0:15 - The Lions might not exactly have gotten “hot,” but they have picked up some wins and it’s always nice to beat New York City FC.

27:31 - The Pride did not win or draw. This displeases us. OCB did not win but did draw. That’s fine.

41:29 - We answer our mail and make our predictions for the Lions against the Sounders in a midweek tilt.