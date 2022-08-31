Lion Links: 8/31/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you in Florida as the Lions prepare for tonight’s match-up against the Seattle Sounders. There’s plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the links.

Orlando City Takes on the Seattle Sounders Tonight

The Lions will play the Seattle Sounders tonight at 7:30 p.m. for a midweek match-up at Exploria Stadium. The Lions will go for their fourth straight win after getting a late game-winning goal from Tesho Akindele to defeat New York City FC 2-1 this past Sunday. The Sounders lost 2-1 last Friday to their rivals, the Portland Timbers, and have lost three out of their last four matches. Orlando City is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Sounders sit three spots outside the MLS playoffs in the Western Conference in 10th place. The last time these two sides battled was May 15, 2019, when the Sounders defeated the Lions 2-1 in Seattle. After tonight’s league match, the Lions will prepare for the U.S. Open Cup final next Wednesday against the Sacramento Republic FC.

Orlando’s Journey to the U.S. Open Cup Final

Speaking of the U.S. Open Cup final, check out the video below for a nice recap on the Lions’ historic run to their first U.S. Open Cup final. I don’t know about you, but watching it a few times gave me chills. Like many of you, I can’t wait for the final on Sept. 7.

No place like home for @OrlandoCitySC



Road to the #USOC2022 Final ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3INO0cehJk — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) August 30, 2022

Lions Move Up to 11th in MLS Power Rankings

Orlando City keeps climbing up the MLS power rankings. The Lions moved up one spot to 11th after they got their third straight win this past weekend. Orlando also defeated the New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC with narrow wins over the past few weeks and have proven to be a resilient team. Head Coach Oscar Pareja has done a great job rebuilding this team and has led the Lions to wins as they hunt for a spot in the playoffs. No matter who the Lions play down the stretch, you can never count them out of any match.

MLS Announces Playoff Schedule

Major League Soccer announced the match schedule and broadcast information for the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs and final. The first round will feature six match-ups, kicking off on Saturday, Oct. 15, Sunday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 17. The conference semifinals will feature two matches on Thursday, Oct. 20 and two more on Sunday, Oct. 23. The conference finals will then be played on Sunday, Oct. 30. The MLS Cup final will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5. Univision will begin broadcasting the playoffs with a doubleheader on Oct. 15. FOX Sports will broadcast six MLS Cup playoff match-ups, while ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes will broadcast five. MLS clubs competing in the playoffs will have at least three days between matches to make it similar to the regular season.

Free Kicks

Former Lion and current Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC midfielder Cam Lindley made a big announcement on a new addition to his family.

My wife and I are excited to announce that there is a Little Lindley coming soon #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/IM3Fmv3IoG — Cam (@cam__lindley) August 30, 2022

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony to join the Red Devils and reunite with his former manager, Erik ten Hag.

USMNT defender John Brooks has reportedly agreed to a deal to join La Liga side Mallorca.

John Brooks is reportedly set to be announced as a Mallorca player in La Liga in the coming days, per @JCTaura.



(h/t @jaimeor96) pic.twitter.com/dlLkr9G3J2 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 30, 2022

AFC Bournemouth fired manager Scott Parker after he criticized the club’s talent level following its 9-0 loss to Liverpool this past weekend.

The United Soccer League announced plans for an expansion team in Jacksonville. The team is expected to begin play in 2025, and former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow is involved in the ownership group.

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I’ll see you next time.