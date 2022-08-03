Lion Links: 8/3/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all of you are doing well down in Florida. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s jump right into today’s links!

Lions Add Wilder Cartagena on Loan

Orlando City SC announced that Peruvian defensive midfielder Wilder Cartagena will join the club on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates’ top flight, with an option to extend the loan into next season. Over the course of his 10-year career, the 27-year-old has appeared in 238 competitive matches. Cartagena has previously played with clubs such as CD Godoy Cruz in Argentina, Alianza Lima and Universidad San Martin in Peru, and Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz in Mexico. He’s also made appearances with the Peruvian National Team, playing alongside Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. This move gives the Lions some depth in the midfield after trading Sebas Mendez to LAFC last month.

Orlando Pride Players Earn Recognition

For the first time this season, an Orlando Pride player made Just Women’s Sports’ monthly NWSL Best XI. Pride defender Kylie Strom made the team’s back line, along with former Pride player Kristen Edmonds. Strom scored in the Pride’s comeback draw against Racing Louisville FC in Daytona on July 3 and also played a part in causing an own goal in a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash on July 8.

Pride midfielder Gunny Jonsdottir was also announced as one of 12 NWSL players chosen as a 2022 Nationwide Ambassador. NWSL players that were selected not only excelled on the field, but also gave back to make an impact with their local communities.

I am proud to be a @Nationwide Community partner and with that supporting @soflinfo https://t.co/N0H5Fo2VjT — Gunnhildur Yrsa (@Gunnhildur_Yrsa) August 2, 2022

Former Pride players were also selected, as Angel City FC’s Jasmyne Spencer and Chicago Red Stars forward Rachel Hill were both chosen as ambassadors.

Orlando City Purchases Land Near Exploria Stadium

According to the Orlando Business Journal ($), Orlando City SC has purchased land adjacent to Exploria Stadium that features a church and parking space. With this addition, the club will own the entire block of 15 acres. Orlando City SC spokesperson Jackie Maynard discussed how there are no immediate plans for the space but that it could be used to improve game day experiences for fans in the future.

USWNT Will Play a Friendly Against England

The United States Women’s National Team will play England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7. This match will take place so long as England qualifies for the World Cup in September rather than having to enter the playoffs that will take place in October. England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time on Sunday to win the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro, with Chloe Kelly scoring the game-winning goal to give England its first Euro title. This will be the first time the USWNT will play England at Wembley Stadium. The last time the USWNT played at Wembley Stadium was when it defeated Japan 2-1 in the gold medal game of the 2012 Olympics.

Free Kicks

The Lions moved up one spot to 15th in the MLS power rankings after a week that included a triumphant 5-1 win over the New York Red Bulls and a 2-1 loss to D.C. United.

Gallese’s save on D.C.’s Taxiarchis Fountas was one of many great stops from this past weekend.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear gloves. pic.twitter.com/CliXuMqmwl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2022

Enjoy these photos of the newest Lions as they train for Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution.

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I’ll see you next time.