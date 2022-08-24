Orlando City SC went a second straight week without any of its three teams suffering a defeat. Although it would be foolish to get used to that, it feels kind of great and if it continued, I’d never complain about it.

The Lions went to North Carolina — and so did I — and brought home all three points after a 2-1 win against expansion side Charlotte FC, getting a season sweep by the same scoreline. We break down Orlando City’s second consecutive road victory — which included the return of Ercan Kara — and make our selections for Man of the Match.

We also discussed the surgery Alexandre Pato will have in his native Brazil and the chances we’ll ever see the Duck in purple again. Next up for the Lions is fellow 2015 MLS expansion rival New York City FC but Orlando will be without midfield maestro Mauricio Pereyra (due to yellow card suspension).

The Pride stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches, matching the club’s second-longest such streak in its history. Orlando went on the road and beat Gotham FC 2-1 with new striker Ally Watt providing the margin of victory. The team has managed to crawl within a few points of the playoff line and if Seb Hines can continue to will his team on to a few more results, a disastrous start to the season will be long forgotten.

Orlando’s NWSL side also added a defender to the roster this week. Haley Hanson has joined the club to provide more depth to a Pride team that appears to have fewer holes now than when the season began.

OCB played twice since our last show and managed to get two results, defeating Rochester New York FC and drawing Columbus Crew 2. The 5-2 win over Rochester was assisted by several first-team players and I’m not saying Tesho Akindele’s goal for OCB led to his game winner on Sunday night, but I’m also not not saying it. The kids played against Crew 2 on the weekend and got a 2-2 home draw despite seeing two players sent off.

This week’s mailbag asked us to provide kickball walk-up music for several Orlando City players and we did just that. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s upcoming match this Sunday night at home against New York City FC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 308 went down:

0:15 - The Lions got the season sweep over Charlotte with a win on the fake plastic grass of Bank of America Stadium.

33:54 - The Pride made it two straight wins by dispatching Gotham.

59:59 - We answer our mail and make our predictions for the Lions against NYCFC.