Lion Links: 8/24/22

How's it going, Mane Landers? Let's get this Wednesday started with today's links.

NWSL Attendance Record Will Be Broken Next Month

According to former Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan, over 27,000 tickets have been sold for the San Diego Wave FC’s home game against Angel City FC on Sept. 17 to christen Snapdragon Stadium. That would break the NWSL’s all-time attendance record and Morgan spoke about the achievement.

“I think it’s a testament to women’s soccer in the U.S. and the NWSL, and the San Diego Wave and what we’re building here,” Morgan told ESPN. “To see this number today, right now, and just knowing that we’re gonna get a sellout, it’s just an incredible feeling because this club set its mind on breaking the single-match attendance in league history. They’ve done that now, but now the goals don’t stop for this club and I’m just really proud to be a part of that.”

In other NWSL news, this year’s NWSL championship will now take place at 8 p.m. It’s the first time an NWSL championship will be broadcast during a prime time slot and fans will be able to watch it on CBS on Oct. 29.

Sergino Dest Linked With Borussia Dortmund

FC Barcelona right back Sergino Dest could be headed to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund as part of a reported swap between the two clubs involving him and Belgian defender Thomas Meunier. Dest has not featured in either of Barcelona’s matches this season and Xavi has been vocal about his search for a right back that can challenge Sergio Roberts. If Dest does go to Dortmund, he would join fellow American Giovanni Reyna and receive some valuable playing time before the World Cup later this year.

Americans Abroad This Week

After a big win against Chelsea this past weekend, American manager Jesse Marsch will aim to keep the momentum rolling in Leeds United’s Carabao Cup match-up against Barnsley today at 2:45 p.m. Elsewhere in the tournament, Josh Sargent didn’t play for Norwich City in its penalty shootout loss against Bournemouth. It’s a bit bizarre he was left out of the lineup considering his strong run of form. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson didn’t play in Fulham’s shocking 2-0 loss at the hands of Crawley Town. Chris Richards played for Crystal Palace though, helping his team win 2-0 against Oxford United.

With a spot in the Champions League on the line, Malik Tillman and James Sands may start for Rangers in a road match against PSV after drawing 2-2 in the first leg. In Europa League qualifying, Konrad de la Fuente and Olympiacos will take on Apollon Limassol tomorrow. Sam Vines and Antwerp will face Basaksehir tomorrow in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Details Emerge on Kris Ward’s Firing

The Washington Spirit relieved Kris Ward of his head coaching duties earlier this week and reports have surfaced that it may be due to his relationship with players deteriorating. Ward was reportedly disinvited from a team retreat after a conflict at practice as well. Although the Spirit won the NWSL championship under Ward last year, the club has not won a game since its season opener on May 1. An interim head coach has not been named and the Spirit’s next game is on the road against the Houston Dash this Saturday.

That's all I have for you today.