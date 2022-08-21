Lion Links: 8/21/22

Hello, Mane Landers. The Orlando Pride and Orlando City B were both in action last night and Orlando City will have its turn tonight in Charlotte. For now, let’s take a look at the news of the day.

Pride Continue Winning Ways

The Orlando Pride took to the road to once again and were able to pick up all three points as they defeated Gotham FC, 2-1. The Pride are continuing their winning ways and picking up points on the road. The Pride took the lead early in the second half, added another and it proved to be enough as they held on to earn the win. Add another feather to the cap of Seb Hines as he carries on serving the Pride well during the Amanda Cromwell investigation.

Young Lions Draw Columbus at Home

Over at Osceola County Stadium, Orlando City B was held to a draw at home as the match with the Columbus Crew 2 ended 2-2. The Young Lions were able to hold on to a point at the end despite finishing the match with nine men. A draw in MLS NEXT Pro meant the game went to penalty kicks to determine who got the extra point and Columbus got the better of OCB in that round.

Orlando City Makes First Charlotte Visit

The Lions will play their first away game in Charlotte tonight at 7 p.m. Orlando City is currently in a battle for playoff positioning and will be looking to build points after defeating the New York Red Bulls last weekend. Charlotte FC is also coming off a win of its own after defeating the other New York club, New York City FC, 3-1. This is the seconding meeting between the two clubs, with the first meeting ending 2-1 in the Lions’ favor back on April 30 in Exploria Stadium. One player to keep an eye on in this match is Facundo Torres, who scored last weekend and the last time these two sides met.

Results Around MLS

Over in Harrison, NJ, the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati played to a 1-1 draw. North of the border in Canada, CF Montreal took care of the New England Revolution by the score of 4-0. The Philadelphia Union posted a huge 6-0 road win over D.C. United. Inter Miami picked up a 2-1 home win over Toronto FC. Minnesota United FC defeated Austn FC 2-1. And there were a lot of goals scored between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

That will do it for today. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and the upcoming Orlando City match later tonight.