Lion Links: 8/20/22

Felicitations on this fun Friday, Mane Landers. It’s match day for both the Orlando Pride and Orlando City B, so get your two-screen set up ready. I can’t think of a better way to spend your Saturday night. We also extend a very happy birthday to OCB Head Coach Martín Perelman. Let’s hope the Young Lions can get a birthday win for their skipper. Let’s get to the links.

The Lions Head to Charlotte

Did you know that Charlotte is known as the Queen City? Honestly, I did not — or I didn’t remember — and I have so many questions. Is there a queen? Is it actually a bee thing? Do they pipe the amazing sounds of Freddie Mercury through speakers across the city? I really hope it’s a combination of those things, but I digress.

In the first meeting this season, Orlando City earned a 2-1 victory on goals from Facundo Torres and Ruan. With how close the middle pack of the Eastern Conference is, every point is crucial and Orlando City needs a second road win in a row. Several Lions have a chance at making the Orlando City history books if things go right in the Queen City.

Pride Visit Gotham Tonight

The Orlando Pride travel to take on Gotham FC in Chester, PA tonight. The Pride are riding a six-match unbeaten streak and are coming off a 1-0 win over Angel City. Gotham FC, on the other hand, come into the match on a five-match losing streak. Pride supporters are already well-acquainted with Gotham’s Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, but may not know about others on the squad. Let’s hope both teams continue their current streaks since the Pride have an outside chance of making the playoffs if they keep their current form.

Christian Pulisic in Limbo

Rumors continue to swirl around USMNT and current Chelsea player Christian Pulisic. Pulisic isn’t shy about wanting more playing time, and now he will be talking directly with the Chelsea higher-ups on what his future if any will be at Chelsea.

Manchester United has been rumored to be interested in Pulisic — along with seemingly every other player on the planet — along with several other clubs, including Newcastle United, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid. With only about two weeks left in the window, expect things to move quickly.

European Transfer Rumors

Real Madrid is in shambles, and now Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro is looking to make a move. Nottingham Forest is back in the Premier League, and didn’t waste any time breaking the club’s signing record. Forest signed Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for a reported £25 million that could climb as high as £42.5 million based on performance. Brighton & Hove Albion FC is potentially interested in LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. Brighton already has some of his national team teammates like midfielder Moisés Caicedo and right back Pervis Estupiñán. Cifuentes joined LAFC under the U22 initiative, and if he was to move to Europe it is another data point on the viability of MLS as a great league for young players.

Free Kicks

Leeds United Head Coach Jesse Marsch was interviewed prior to his club’s match against Chelsea tomorrow. There is plenty of good stuff in there, but the best has to be his comments on Thomas Tuchel.

Jesse Marsch : NOT looking forward to a friendly handshake with Thomas Tuchel on Sunday pic.twitter.com/AJPXV8kAS5 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 19, 2022

Speaking of Americans in England, Josh Sargent decided to score a brace for Norwich in the win over Millwall.

Josh Sargent 2nd goal - End to end work for his brace pic.twitter.com/DkrxZ6yv2a — americanwigends (@americanwigends) August 19, 2022

You remember Benny Feilhaber, yes? He’s the USMNT player that scored the winner against Mexico in the 2007 Gold Cup final. Now, he’s the coach of Sporting Kansas City II in MLS Next Pro, and he’s enjoying the coaching gig.

Real Madrid dropped its third kit, which is based on Santiago Bernabéu Stadium at night.

Real Madrid's new third kit pic.twitter.com/L5SdThfRBR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 19, 2022

Frankly, it is better than some of the other third kits that have come out recently.

Saving the best for last, here is the Pride’s newest signing.

NEWS: Orlando Pride sign top pawspect Finn Hanson to contract in exchange for unlimited belly rubs, telling him he's a good boy and treats @hay_hanson | #PrideOfOrlando pic.twitter.com/eyd4v32l4p — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) August 19, 2022

That will do it for today. Vamos Orlando!