Lion Links: 8/19/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I hope you all are doing well as we gear up for a weekend filled to the brim with Orlando soccer. All three of Orlando City SC’s teams are in action over the next few days and there’s plenty of European soccer to enjoy as well. But for now, let’s get to today’s links!

Orlando Pride Trade for Haley Hanson

The Pride sent $75,000 in Allocation Money and a second-round draft pick to the Houston Dash in exchange for defender Haley Hanson. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Dash in 2018 with the No. 7 overall pick and helped her team win the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. Hanson will bring a needed boost to a Pride defense that has allowed 30 goals across 15 matches this season. She’s played mostly at right back this season for the Dash and could compete with Celia for the position with the Pride. Hanson is already in Orlando and is excited to meet the supporters.

Getting Ready for Orlando City’s Match in Charlotte

The Lions won on the road last week and will play away again on Sunday against Charlotte FC. The expansion side may be in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but Charlotte has won an impressive eight games at Bank of America Stadium. In a roundtable to prepare for the match, Miguel Gallardo and Evan Weston discussed the Charlotte players to keep an eye out for, Facundo Torres’ form, and how every point matters in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Pride Take on NJ/NY Gotham FC Tomorrow

After a 1-0 win in California last weekend, the Pride will now head north to play NJ/NY Gotham FC tomorrow night at 7 p.m. It will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs this year in all competitions, and the Pride have yet to beat Gotham in any of the previous three meetings. The teams will have different momentums behind them heading into this match as Gotham has lost its past five games, while the Pride are on a six-game unbeaten run. Pride goalkeeper Erin McLeod had six saves in that shutout win against San Diego Wave FC and will now face a Gotham side that has only scored 11 goals this season.

Americans Collide in English Premier League on Sunday

USMNT supporters will want to tune in to see Leeds United host Chelsea this Sunday at 9 a.m. While Americans Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are integral players in Leeds’ midfield, Christian Pulisic is still on the hunt for his first start with Chelsea this season. Pulisic has been linked with a loan to clubs all over Europe this week and there has been plenty of discussion regarding the 23-year-old’s future at Chelsea. All three players are presumably locks for the World Cup roster later this year, but it will be interesting to see which Americans come out on top this Sunday.

Free Kicks

Like Hanson, Pride forward Ally Watt shared her excitement over joining Orlando and can’t wait for the team’s next home game.

That’s all I have for you today! I hope you all have a wonderful Friday and rest of your weekend.