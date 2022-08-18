Lion Links: 8/18/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I hope your week is going well as August rolls on. A busy weekend filled with Orlando soccer is ahead of us, so make sure to plan accordingly. For now, enjoy these links from around the soccer world.

Orlando City B Wins Big At Home

Rochester New York FC struck first, but OCB was able to equalize in the first half and then pull away with four goals in the second half to win 5-2. Tesho Akindele, Wilder Cartagena, and Niko Gioacchini were just a few of the first-team players who started in this match and helped make an impact. The Young Lions are now seven points back from a playoff spot with five games left. Their next game will be this Saturday against Columbus Crew 2 in a duel between Orlando’s Jack Lynn and the Crew’s Jacen Russell-Rowe, who are tied for the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot with 15 goals each.

Young Lions Called Up

Orlando City B players Alejandro Granados and Dominic Bell were both called up for the U-17 U.S. Men’s National Team’s training camp in California that starts today and lasts through Aug. 24. Both players have featured for OCB this season and Granados also played in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game earlier this month. Orlando City academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo was called up for the U-16 team’s camp taking place at the same time and location as well.

U.S. Eliminated From FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

The U-20 U.S. Women’s National Team needed a win against Japan to keep its World Cup campaign alive and came up short in a 3-1 loss. After a scoreless first half, Japan scored twice and the U.S. staged a rally with a goal of its own before Haruna Tabata put the nail in the coffin with Japan’s third goal. The U.S. finished third in its group behind Japan and the Netherlands and won’t take part in the knockout stage as a result. Its only win of the tournament was a 3-0 win over Ghana in the opener.

New York and Charlotte Win in MLS Midweek Action

After losing to Orlando City last weekend, the New York Red Bulls got off to a hot start against Atlanta United in a 2-0 win on the road. John Tolkin and Lewis Morgan both scored within the first 15 minutes of the match and the Red Bulls hung on for the win. At this point, the Red Bulls might consider trying to secure a playoff spot that requires playing on the road.

Orlando’s upcoming opponent, Charlotte FC, won 3-1 against New York City FC. Karol Swiderski had an early goal and then a backheel assist in this match, so Orlando’s defense will have to keep him quiet come Sunday. NYCFC has lost three straight and has conceded three times in each. Toronto FC’s unbeaten run in league play is now at five games after a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution at BMO Field. Domenico Criscito’s first goal in MLS was a stunning equalizer that has to be seen to be believed.

Domenico Criscito ties it up with a BANG.



Wow, just wow. #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/E5yvHotjXW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 18, 2022

Free Kicks

That’s all I have for you today. I hope you all have a wonderful Thursday and rest of your week.