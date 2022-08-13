Lion Links: 8/13/22

Happy double match day, Mane Landers! Last Saturday, I welcomed you all back to the official global soccer season with the return of the Premier League and the rest of European soccer. Personally, I just love this time of year. We get to wake up, turn on the TV, and — bam! — soccer is on with your bacon and waffles. Later today, we get to follow it up with a match between Orlando City and the New York Red Bulls, plus the Orlando Pride at the San Diego Wave. There aren’t many other ways that I would prefer spending a Saturday. But before we get sucked into the soccer void today, let’s get down to the links!

Orlando City B Wins on the Road

Orlando City B defeated New York City FC II last night 2-0 on the road to grab all three points. Entering the match, OCB had lost four of its last five matches and most thought the team would need more than Jack Lynn’s heroics to claim three points at Belson Stadium. However, that is exactly all that they needed. Jack Lynn finished with a brace on the night. The Young Lions made it interesting in stoppage time as Ian Silva went in the books with a straight red card; however, Javier Otero was able to complete his shutout despite the Lions finishing with 10 men.

Revenge for the Red Bulls?

Orlando City heads to Harrison, NJ tonight at 6 p.m. to prove that the last time these two clubs met was not a fluke. The New York Red Bulls are left with a bitter taste in their mouths and without a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final thanks to a 5-1 drubbing. The Red Bulls were on a five-match home winning streak across all competitions, but went winless at Red Bull Arena in the month of July. They have not won at home since June 30 against Atlanta United.

Orlando has not had a great run of form lately. With three consecutive losses in MLS play, the Lions have dropped out of a playoff spot and into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The losing streak is part of an eight-match league stretch in which Orlando City has won only once. Orlando is winless in its last five MLS matches, having earned just two draws prior to a three-match losing streak. Overall, the Red Bulls hold a 9-6-2 record over Orlando City since they joined MLS in 2015.

Pride’s First Visit to San Diego

The Orlando Pride will be at Torero Stadium tonight at 10:30 p.m. to face off against the San Diego Wave for the first time in club history. Interim Head Coach Seb Hines is optimistic about his team’s chances against the second-place team in the league.

“San Diego are a team on form. Last game they didn’t win, but they are at the top of the table and going to be difficult to play against away from home,” said acting head coach Seb Hines. “We have some good momentum and we have been playing some really good football and we have to continue that into the next game.”

The Pride’s most recent result comes from a 2-2 draw against the other 2022 expansion side, Angel City FC. With the draw, the Orlando Pride extended their unbeaten streak to a season-high five games dating back to July 3. During the run, all but one of the matches have been a draw. Their only victory was a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash over a month ago on July 8.

USMNT World Cup Odds

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is officially only 100 days away, so here are 100 things to know with 100 days to go. At this point, every soccer fan that has a country with a stake in the tournament is starting to go through a whirlwind of emotions. Will they win? Will they lose? ESPN.com has assessed each team in the tournament with their outlook on how things shape up.

For the USMNT, the team’s success on the international stage usually comes down to outstanding play from its goalkeepers. While both first-choice goalkeepers look to make a name for themselves in Europe, it still seems likely that either will start despite one riding the bench and the other letting in three goals last weekend. While the back line positions are still up for grabs, the USMNT actually has several good attacking options for the first time in a very long time. Only time will tell over the next 100 days how the pool thins out, but for now there is still plenty to be optimistic about. Check out the breakdown of the rest of the countries here.

Preliminary Approval for USWNT Equal Pay

The U.S. Soccer Federation and USWNT players are almost set to conclude the equal pay lawsuit, with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California granting preliminary approval to the settlement negotiated between the two sides back in February. Despite once having dismissed the players’ claims, Judge R. Gary Klausner stated in court documents that the settlement was “fair, adequate and reasonable for the purposes of preliminary approval.” A final approval hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The players’ spokesperson, Molly Levinson, tweeted, “We are pleased that the Court granted preliminary approval for the Historic Equal Pay Resolution today. We look forward to celebrating this hard fought victory for women and girls at the final hearing in December. Our work has only just begun, because there are too many workplaces in the world where women are valued and paid less than men for doing the same work. We won’t stop fighting for what is fair, right, and equal.”

The two sides reached agreement on the terms of the settlement back in February, with the USSF agreeing to pay the players a lump sum payment of $22 million. The amount will be distributed in a manner proposed by the USWNT players and approved by the court. An additional $2 million will be put into an account by U.S. Soccer to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer. Each player will be able to apply for up to $50,000 from this fund.

Free Kicks

Recharged with our new 2022/23 third kit #MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2022

Manchester United has issued a hands-off warning after it emerged Marcus Rashford’s representatives met PSG chiefs in Paris last week.

Now, enjoy your breakfast and turn on the TV. It is time to get down to business and watch some soccer. Also, be sure to get a nap in before our two Orlando games later today. The 10:30 p.m. start for the Orlando Pride will surely test us. Vamos Orlando!