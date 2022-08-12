Orlando City B (5-10-3, 20 points) used a brace by Jack Lynn to beat NYCFC II (8-7-4, 30 points) 2-0 in Queens, NY. The OCB striker opened the scoring with a header in the 30th minute and doubled the lead in the 51st minute, allowing his team to claim all three points.

OCB Head Coach Martin Perelman made four changes to the team that lost 3-0 to Toronto FC II last weekend. Javier Otero, Nick Taylor, Diego Pareja, and Moises Tablante replaced Mason Stajduhar, Victor Yan, Alejandro Granados, and Favian Loyola. As a result, the back line remained the same, with Alex Freeman, Thomas Williams, Andrew Forth, and Ignacio Galvan playing in front of Otero. Taylor, Erick Gunera, and Pareja made up the midfield, with Tablante, Lynn, and Neicer Acosta making up the front line.

NYCFC II dominated the majority of this game. After half an hour it appeared as though any goal scored in this game would be by the hosts. However, OCB took advantage of the chances it did have, allowing the Young Lions to come away with the win.

OCB kicked off the game and had the most possession in the opening minutes, resulting in a long shot by Acosta. However, it was right at NYCFC II goalkeeper Alex Rando, who made the easy save.

The first chance for the hosts came in the 12th minute. Stephen Turnbull stepped up at the top of the box and no OCB players closed him down. There was plenty of space to get the shot on target, but Turnbull got under it and sent the ball sailing well over the target.

The best early chance was for NYCFC II in the 14th minute. Francesco Di Ponzio played a through ball to the six for Maximo Carrizo, putting the latter in on goal. Despite having the whole net to shoot at, the midfielder shot the ball right at Otero, allowing him to make the easy catch.

The hosts continued their pressure, winning a pair of free kicks near the OCB box. In the 25th minute, the free kick was headed out of play by Williams. In the 27th minute, Jonathan Jimenez won a free kick a little further out but it too was sent out of play for a corner.

In the 29th minute, Jimenez took a shot from the top of the box that was caught by Otero. OCB quickly went the other way, leaving the hosts chasing. It resulted in Tablante taking a shot from inside the box that was blocked by Brian Flores for the Young Lions’ first corner kick of the game.

Acosta’s corner flew into the box where Lynn was able to get his head on it. The OCB striker beat Rando, giving his team the lead.

OFF THE CORNER!



Jack Lynn puts @OrlandoCityB in front! pic.twitter.com/VvcFSGHK35 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) August 13, 2022

The Young Lions had spent most of the first half on the back foot but the goal seemed to spark life into the side. In the 33rd minute, Yan sent a curling ball into the box. It ended up with Tablante, who laid the ball off for the overlapping Taylor. The midfielder quickly sent the ball across the face of goal, looking for Lynn closing in. However, Lynn was unable to reach it and the ball went all the way through the box for a throw-in.

In the 39th minute, Acosta beat his defender and carried the ball into the box to the right of goal. The midfielder went down after entering the box, but it appeared that he tripped over his own feet so the referee didn’t award a foul or penalty.

Two minutes later, the Young Lions came inches away from doubling their lead. Galvan came up from his defensive position and took a seemingly innocuous shot from way out. But the ball moved quickly across the ground, forcing Rando to tip it wide of the target.

The strike. The save. Alex Rando says no! pic.twitter.com/9zgMb5JcCq — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) August 13, 2022

Despite the 1-0 scoreline, NYCFC II dominated the first 45 minutes. The hosts ended the first half with more possession (61.6%-38.4%), shots (5-4), shots on target (4-3), and crosses (6-1). The only attacking statistic led by OCB was corner kicks (3-2).

Down a goal, NYCFC II got off to the better second-half start. Less than a minute into the second period of play, Carrizo took the ball to the end line and attempted to get into the box. Galvan took down the midfielder, resulting in him landing inside the 18. However, the foul fortunately occurred just outside of the area.

The ensuing free kick went right through the six-yard box. There were multiple players in sky blue shirts looking to get on the end of it, but the ball skipped all the way through and harmlessly to the other side.

OCB had a chance to double its lead in the 49th minute when Tablante sent a dangerous ball into the box from the left. Lynn was able to get his foot to it while Rando came out to close him down. Despite being right in front of goal, Lynn’s shot was just wide.

Two minutes later, Lynn got his second goal of the game. It started with a ball past the NYCFC II back line. An NYCFC II defender got a touch on the ball, but it still ended up at his feet near the penalty spot where Lynn calmly put the shot past Rando for his brace.

The two goals were Lynn’s 13th and 14th conversions on the season. As a result, the striker passed NYCFC II’s John Denis to move into second among MLS NEXT Pro’s top goal scorers. He now only trails Columbus Crew 2’s Jacen Russell-Rowe, who sits on 15 goals.

Following the goal, OCB looked to hold onto its two-goal lead and NYCFC II went on the attack. The hosts dominated the chances in the final 39 minutes, outshooting the Young Lions 14-2 during the remainder of the game.

In the 59th minute, a good ball provided an opportunity in the box behind the OCB defense. However, Otero did well to come off his line and grab it before any players in sky blue could get to it.

The Young Lions attempted to play the ball out of the back, but couldn’t get it over the halfway line. Di Ponzio ended up with the ball at the top of the box and fired on goal but missed just wide.

In the 64th minute, Piero Elias found himself with the ball right in front of goal but Otero got down and made the block with his leg. The ball went right to Di Ponzio, who took a shot himself, but it too was blocked. While the ball got out of the box, it ended up with Turnbull, whose shot was just over the target.

The Young Lions felt they should’ve had a penalty and a chance for a hat trick for Lynn when he went down in the box in the 66th minute. However, the referee indicated that the striker had gone down too easily and signaled for the teams to play on.

In the 78th minute, Christian McFarlane sent a good cross into the box. The ball found the head of Julian Gomez, who flicked the ball towards the far post but it went just wide.

The hosts continued to pressure, sending large numbers forward. That nearly cost them a third goal in the 85th minute when OCB broke out on a counter attack. Lynn was sent through near midfield and took the ball out to the right. Meanwhile, second-half substitute Ian Silva was breaking in on goal. It was a good cross by Lynn but Silva’s shot was blocked out of play by Di Ponzio.

The ensuing corner by Taylor ended up with Yan who fired on goal, but Rando was there to make the save and NYCFC II cleared the danger.

The breakout by OCB seemed to force the hosts to be a little more conservative, which helped the Young Lions’ defense. In the minutes following the counter attack, NYCFC II had some good crosses into the box, but only purple shirts were there.

In the 87th minute, Di Ponzio found Gomez at the top of the box. The midfielder took a shot at goal but Otero did well to get down and make the stop. The ball bounced out in front of the goalkeeper, but the NYCFC II players had cleared out so Otero easily collected it.

The last real chance for NYCFC II came in the 90th minute when Jimenez received the ball near the penalty spot with his back to goal. Jimenez quickly turned and shot but hit it over the crossbar.

Three minutes into injury time, OCB went down to 10 men when Silva fouled Turnbull from behind. The referee showed no hesitation, immediately showing Silva the red card. However, the Young Lions already had a two-goal lead so there was no way back for New York.

Samuel Owusu took the free kick and found the head of Turnbull in the box but he put it wide and OCB completed a 2-0 win away from home.

NYCFC II dominated the game statistically, ending with more possession (61.9%-38.1%), shots (19-8), shots on goal (7-6), and crosses (14-7). The primary difference in the game was that NYCFC II had 12 shots off target while only two OCB shots were off the frame.

The win ends a two-game losing streak for OCB, which had lost four of its last five contests. It was also the first time in three meetings that either team had come away with all three points. The two previous games were draws, with each team winning a penalty shootout for the extra point.

The three points move OCB past Chicago Fire II and into eighth in the Eastern Conference. It also moves the Young Lions ahead of Chicago in the division, into third. However, they’re still eight points behind Inter Miami II for second.

The Young Lions will look to build on this road win when they return home Wednesday night to face Rochester NY FC at Osceola County Stadium.