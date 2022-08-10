Orlando City just flat out sucked on Saturday night. There’s no need to sugarcoat it. You saw it. The possession, the shots, the control — none of it means anything without end product and that’s especially true when you switch off defensively three times and the opponent makes you pay for it. That’s what happened when the Revolution came to town. We’ve got to talk about it, I suppose, and we’ll make a Man of the Match pick as well, but hey, we’re doing it under protest.

The good news is that Orlando City will not be playing a team on a six-game winless streak for the first time in a few matches when they visit the New York Red Bulls this weekend. The bad news is that the Red Bulls are probably going to be a bit upset about the way the Lions treated them at Exploria Stadium in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. But that’s a problem for another day.

The Orlando Pride continue to not lose but they also continue to not win, getting yet another draw during this now-five-game unbeaten streak, which has reached 1-0-4 under Seb Hines. It’s great to see the Pride getting results against all odds, but a win or two would sure make it feel a lot better. One thing is certain: If an Orlando City player missed the sitter that Darian Jenkins muffed on Sunday, people would have been a lot meaner about it on social media (and they have been about the Lions, while not so about Jenkins or others on the Pride).

OCB was off last week and played like it this week. Actually, that’s not fair. The Young Lions played a great first half but simply couldn’t produce goals and Toronto FC II punished them for it in the second half, with an identical 3-0 scoreline as the first team had against the Revs.

This week’s mailbag asked us about Stephen King film adaptations and mockumentaries. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s upcoming match this Saturday against the Red Bulls on the road in Harrison, NJ.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 306 went down:

0:15 - There was a soccer match. The team we wanted to win did not, in fact, win.

29:28 - The Pride keep eking out results but they’re not making up much ground on the playoff line. Still, they’re kind of fun to watch.

44:08 - We answer our mail and make our predictions for the Lions against da Bulls.