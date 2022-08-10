Lion Links: 8/10/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope you are doing well in Florida as we get set for the MLS All-Star Game tonight. There is plenty to cover today, but let’s first all wish a happy birthday to Orlando City SC Head Coach Oscar Pareja!

Lions Prepare for the New York Red Bulls

Orlando City will take on the Red Bulls this Saturday at Red Bull Arena. The Lions will look to snap their two-match losing streak after they fell 3-0 to the New England Revolution last Saturday. The Red Bulls come into the match following a 0-0 draw against D.C. United this past weekend. The last time these two sides faced each other was on July 27 when the Lions crushed the Red Bulls 5-1 in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals to advance to the final. Hopefully, the Lions can have a similar performance on Saturday and work their way back up the Eastern Conference table.

MLS All-Stars Take on Liga MX All-Stars Tonight

The MLS All-Star Game will kick off tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Allianz Field in Minnesota as the MLS All-Stars will face the Liga MX All-Stars for the second consecutive time. Last year’s match-up between the two ended in a 1-1 draw, but the MLS All-Stars won 3-2 on penalty kicks at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Former Orlando City head coach and Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath will coach the 26-man roster for the MLS All-Stars. Even though there won’t be any Orlando City players on the squad, we’ll still get to see LAFC’s Carlos Vela, LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chichirato’ Hernandez, and Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman lead the team. The Liga MX All-Stars will be led by Atlas coach Diego Cocca and captained by Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. You can watch tonight’s match-up on ESPN and UniMas.

Young Lions May Play in MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Today’s inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game will kick off at noon at the National Sports Center in Blaine, MN. Two Orlando City academy players were selected and could play in today’s match. Midfielder Alejandro Granados has appeared in 21 matches in MLS NEXT this season, scoring four goals. Forward Favian Loyola made 18 appearances and was recently called up for a training camp with the U-19 United States Men’s National Team. Both players have also played with Orlando City B during this MLS NEXT Pro season. You can watch today’s match on Twitter, MLSsoccer.com, or the MLS app.

Americans Abroad in Action

A couple of Americans made an impact in midweek action in Europe. Malik Tillman scored a goal against Union St. Gilloise in the 79th minute of the second leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying as Rangers won the match 3-0 and advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Rangers advanced to the final round of the UEFA Champions League playoff and will take on PSV Eindhoven later this month. In England, Jonathan Tomkinson made his debut for Norwich City in its EFL Cup match-up against Birmingham City. Tomkinson played a full 90 minutes, although he gave up an own goal to the visitors in the 77th minute that equalized things. Norwich City won 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout, with Josh Sargent converting the winning kick to Norwich’s spot in the next round.

Free Kicks

Newcastle will wear their pre-match shirt against Brighton this weekend due to all their kits clashing pic.twitter.com/115vEFDJqs — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2022

Brazil unveiled its kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the secondary jersey will feature Jaguar spots.

If you’re looking to start your Christmas shopping early, I suggest you jump on this Ted Lasso Little People Collector set ASAP.

Mattel announces they've created a "Ted Lasso" Little People Collector set, retailing for $29.99 and available today pic.twitter.com/FtOB4OSvRr — Alicia Rodriguez (@soccermusings) August 9, 2022

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I’ll see you next time.