Lion Links: 8/1/22

Yes, the Lions returned to (bad-ish) form against D.C. United, but I'm still running high on that U.S. Open Cup win over the New York Red Bulls.

Orlando City Drops Points on the Road

Winning on the road in MLS is typically difficult, but Orlando City has done well this season. That was not the case in yesterday’s 2-1 loss to D.C. United at Audi Field. The Lions went up on an early goal, but then conceded twice late in the match to leave D.C. empty handed. One would think that the Lions learned the lesson of putting teams away after the U.S. Open Cup win over the Red Bulls, but evidently not. Instead, Wayne Rooney managed to hurt Orlando again in his MLS managerial debut. I get it if you liked him when he was in the English Premier League, but you should question any ongoing feelings at this point if you’re an Orlando City supporter. Michael Citro has your match recap.

Orlando Pride Also Drop Points on the Road

The Pride jumped out to a two-goal lead on the road against the Kansas City Current, but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The Pride scored a goal in each half, but conceded twice in the second half. Seb Hines continued his unbeaten streak as interim head coach as the Pride have not lost in four games. Sean Rollins has your match recap. The Pride’s next match will be on Sunday at Exploria Stadium against Angel City FC.

USMNT’s Weston McKennie Out for a Month

With the World Cup later this year, it is key that USMNT players stay healthy. Weston McKennie has yet to play for Juventus in the preseason, and will now miss a month due to a shoulder injury. That is less than ideal. It is possible that he will miss the U.S. matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia in September. Hopefully, he will have a quick recovery and be ready for the World Cup.

England Wins 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro

England defeated Germany 2-1 to win the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro. This is the first major trophy for England since the men’s side lifted the World Cup in 1966. The 1-1 match headed past stoppage time, and Chloe Kelly scored one of the biggest goals in England history.

CHLOE KELLY WITH THE EXTRA TIME GOAL FOR #ENG!!! Could that be the game-winner for the @Lionesses!? #WEURO2022 | 2-1 pic.twitter.com/YdYQxZuGXJ — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 31, 2022

Prince William was on hand and he presented the trophy to the team. This was the culmination of a very fun competition to watch. If you didn’t watch for some reason, mark it on your calendar for 2025.

The Lions actually have more than three days of rest before hosting the New England Revolution this Saturday at Exploria Stadium.